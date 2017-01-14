Tony Martin's Canyon Speedmax CF SLX - Gallery
Time trial World Champion gets a new ride for 2017
Time trial World Champion Tony Martin's move in the off-season from Etixx-QuickStep to Katusha-Alpecin means swapping bikes as well, and the 31-year-old German has been able to get acquainted with his new ride at the team's training camp in Spain.
Although Martin is new to Katusha-Alpecin, Canyon is entering its seventh year sponsoring the team, which was previously registered in Russia but switched its registration to Switzerland this year.
Alexander Kristoff has been Katusha's premiere rider, but adding the time trial World Champion will be another weapon in the team's arsenal for races like Spring Classics and the Tour de France, which Martin says he'll be targeting this year.
The Speedmax CF SLX is Canyon top-of-the-line time trial machine, and Katusha-Alpecin outfits it with the SRAM Red group. Continental supplies the tyres, which hook up to Zipp wheels. Ergon handlebars anchor the cockpit, Quarq reads the power, and Selle Italia provides the saddle.
