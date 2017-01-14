Tony Martin's Canyon Speedmax CF SLX - Gallery

Image 1 of 13 Tony Martin's Canyon Speedmax CF SLX time trial bike (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 13 Tony Martin rides his trainer next to new teammate Alexander Kristoff (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 13 The Sella Italia seat on Tony Martin's Canyon Speedmax CF SLX time trial bike (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 13 Katusha's logo is prominent on the bike. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 13 A SRAM Red rear derailleur keeps things moving on Tony Martin's Canyon Speedmax CF SLX time trial bike (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 13 SRAM supplies the drive train on Tony Martin's Canyon Speedmax CF SLX time trial bike (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 13 SRAM supplies the drive train on Tony Martin's Canyon Speedmax CF SLX time trial bike (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 13 Looks supplies the pedals on Tony Martin's Canyon Speedmax CF SLX time trial bike (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 13 Ergon bars on Tony Martin's Canyon Speedmax CF SLX time trial bike (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 13 Distinctive graphics on Tony Martin's Canyon Speedmax CF SLX time trial bike (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 13 SRAM supplies the drive train on Tony Martin's Canyon Speedmax CF SLX time trial bike (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 13 Tony Martin gets prepped for his own photo shoot (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 13 Ergon cockpit on Tony Martin's Canyon Speedmax CF SLX time trial bike (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Time trial World Champion Tony Martin's move in the off-season from Etixx-QuickStep to Katusha-Alpecin means swapping bikes as well, and the 31-year-old German has been able to get acquainted with his new ride at the team's training camp in Spain.

Although Martin is new to Katusha-Alpecin, Canyon is entering its seventh year sponsoring the team, which was previously registered in Russia but switched its registration to Switzerland this year.

Alexander Kristoff has been Katusha's premiere rider, but adding the time trial World Champion will be another weapon in the team's arsenal for races like Spring Classics and the Tour de France, which Martin says he'll be targeting this year.

The Speedmax CF SLX is Canyon top-of-the-line time trial machine, and Katusha-Alpecin outfits it with the SRAM Red group. Continental supplies the tyres, which hook up to Zipp wheels. Ergon handlebars anchor the cockpit, Quarq reads the power, and Selle Italia provides the saddle.

