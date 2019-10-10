Cataford extends with Israel Cycling Academy

Alexander Cataford will stay with the Israel Cycling Academy next year as the team moves to the WorldTour.

The 26-year-old Canadian's season ended on a low note after he suffered broken ribs in a series of crashes at the CRO Race. Cataford finished the race before the broken ribs were diagnosed. Israel Cycling Academy rewarded his toughness and consistency throughout the season with a contract for next year.

“I had a great first season with ICA ," he said in a statement released by the team. "I learned at lot by being thrown into the deep end of European racing, and I'm happy with how I came out on the other side. It was a great year shared with a great team. I'm looking forward a some exciting times ahead.”

Israel Cycling Academy recently completed a deal to takeover the Katusha-Alpecin WorldTour team and so assume their top-tier license for the next three years. Although the final look of the 2020 roster has not yet been revealed, Nils Politt is expected to make the jump along with a handful of Katusha other riders still under contract.

Israel Cycling Academy previously added Irishman Dan Martin on a two-year deal and re-singed Belgian general classification rider Ben Hermans. Other new additions this year include Dutchman Hugo Hofstetter from Cofidis and Canadian James Piccoli from Elevate-KHS.

Cataford jumped to the Israeli team this year after spending two years on the Pro Continental level with UnitedHealthcare, which folded at the end of 2018. Before that Cataford raced on the Continental level with Garneau-Quebecor, Amore & Vita and Silber Pro Cycling. His top result this year was seventh in the prologue at the Tour of Hungary.