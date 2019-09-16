Ben Hermans signs two-year extension with Israel Cycling Academy

Israel Cycling Academy continue to shore up their roster for next year as they seek a spot on the UCI WorldTour, announcing today that the team re-signed recent Tour of Utah winner Ben Hermans to a two year-deal that will take him through 2021.

The Pro Continental team, which recently signed Dan Martin to a two-year deal from UAE Team Emirates, are reportedly pursuing a path to the 2020 WorldTour by buying out Kathusa-Alpecin and that Swiss team’s WorldTour licence. Re-signing Hermans is a key part of building a top-tier roster.

"I enjoyed good two years with ICA. I came here to get opportunities to win, and with support of the team I was able to do that," Hermans said. "This team has raised its level year after year, and I am certain it will continue doing so. That is one of the main reasons I decided to stay: To continue growing and winning. I am confident I can do my part."

Hermans also said he was excited by the prospect of racing with Dan Martin.

“I am looking forward to ride with him and do well together in some classics and stage races," he said. "This team is enjoying a very good image, and many riders want to join us. There is no wonder why."

Hermans spent eight years on the WorldTour level before moving to the Pro Continental level with Israel Cycling Academy in 2018. In the past two seasons with the team, the 33-year-old Belgian has won the Tour of Austria twice as well as the Tour of Utah this year, a race where he finished second in 2018.

Israel Cycling Academy manager Kjell Carlstrom said Hermans has proven to be a consummate professional in his past two seasons with the team.

"We are delighted to have him for two more years, and we can continue to count on him for getting results in a lot of races," Carlstrom said.