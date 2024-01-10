Canyon-SRAM unveil colourful, refreshed kit design for 2024 season

Image 1 of 4 The Canyon-SRAM squad model their new 2024 kit (Image credit: Canyon-SRAM) Kasia Niewiadoma in the new-look kit (Image credit: Canyon-SRAM) On-bike views of the new look (Image credit: Canyon-SRAM) A close-up of the new design (Image credit: Canyon-SRAM)

Canyon-SRAM have unveiled their kit for the 2024 season, showing off a new look while retaining their usual bright and colourful style.

The Women's WorldTour team is back for a ninth year in their current guise this season with star riders Kasia Niewiadoma, Elise Chabbey, Zoe Bäckstedt, and Chloe Dygert once again heading up the roster.

They'll be racing this season in another eye-catching kit, with a jersey featuring differing shades of blues, aquas, reds and pinks and a design which, in the team's words, "embodies the sounds and rhythms of a race day."

Presenting the jersey and their 14-rider squad on Wednesday, Canyon-SRAM described their new design as evoking "the whir of freewheels to the roar of the crowd", saying that the new look "[mirrors] the impact the team have in the peloton."

Kit designer McKenzie Sampson likened the new look to the energy of a song.

"In a song, a constant tension of riffs and progressions draw and hold our attention," he said. "Ebbs and flows provide a framework for a song and make room for launch points, whether that’s a breakdown, a lead, or a solo. But at the end of the day, everything is built around that consistent harmonic flow.

"Bringing that same level of vigour to the design was a big part of our inspiration for this year's kit."

Gravel world champion Niewiadoma and world time trial champion Dygert head up the Canyon-SRAM squad for the new season along with U23 European time trial champion Zoe Bäckstedt and Elise Chabbey.

Joining them on the roster are U23 world time trial champion Antonia Niedermaier as well as Ricarda Bauernfeind, Neve Bradbury, Tiffany Cromwell, Alex Morrice, Soraya Paladin, Agnieszka Skalniak-Sójka, Alice Towers, Maike van der Duin, and new signing Justyna Czapla.

Belgian rider Shari Bossuyt, meanwhile, is still suspended by the team and awaiting news on her future after testing positive for Letrozole last summer.

Alongside the Women's WorldTour team, development squad Canyon-SRAM Generation is back for another season too, with the nine-rider team also racing in the same refreshed kit in 2024.