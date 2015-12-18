Canyon//SRAM unveil colourful racing kit for 2016

Image 1 of 18 Tiffany Cromwell sports the new Canyon//SRAM racing kit for 2016 (Image credit: Canyon SRAM) Image 2 of 18 Tiffany Cromwell shows off her Canyon//SRAM racing colours (Image credit: Canyon SRAM) Image 3 of 18 Multicolour racing kit for Canyon//SRAM designed by Rapha (Image credit: Canyon SRAM) Image 4 of 18 Canyon//SRAM racing kit for 2016 by Rapha (Image credit: Canyon SRAM) Image 5 of 18 2016 Canyon//SRAM racing kit from Rapha (Image credit: Canyon SRAM) Image 6 of 18 Rapha designed the kit for newly-formed team Canyon//SRAM (Image credit: Canyon SRAM) Image 7 of 18 Canyon//SRAM unveil new kit by Rapha (Image credit: Canyon SRAM) Image 8 of 18 The colours of Canyon//SRAM in 2016 (Image credit: Canyon SRAM) Image 9 of 18 Canyon//SRAM jersey designed by Rapha (Image credit: Canyon SRAM) Image 10 of 18 Canyon//SRAM multi-coloured kit was designed by Rapha (Image credit: Canyon SRAM) Image 11 of 18 Canyon//SRAM will sport a colourful kit designed by Rapha in 2016 (Image credit: Canyon SRAM) Image 12 of 18 Rapha designed Canyon//SRAM's 2016 kit (Image credit: Canyon SRAM) Image 13 of 18 Canyon//SRAM new kit with colourful reds, blues and yellows (Image credit: Canyon SRAM) Image 14 of 18 Canyon//SRAM's new racing kit for 2016 (Image credit: Canyon SRAM) Image 15 of 18 Canyon//SRAM unveil new kits for 2016 (Image credit: Canyon SRAM) Image 16 of 18 Canyon//SRAM racing shorts for 2016 (Image credit: Canyon SRAM) Image 17 of 18 Canyon//SRAM's racing kit was designed by Rapha (Image credit: Canyon SRAM) Image 18 of 18 A very colourful design by Rapha for the new Canyon//SRAM racing kit (Image credit: Canyon SRAM)

Sportswear and lifestyle brand Rapha unveiled the brand new racing kit that they designed for the newly-formed Canyon//SRAM Women's Professional Cycling Team in a press release Friday. The mainly black kit includes splashes of colours in reds, pinks, blues, turquoise and yellow, which is to symbolize speed and movement.

The team's Australian rider Tiffany Cromwell modelled the new kit in some of the released images and said in the announcement that, "It makes me feel fast and confident. It's a really cool looking kit and I love the pop of colour. I think when you put this kit on you're ready for business, all the pieces fit really well, it's aero, fits in all the right places and the fabrics are soft on your body."

Great Britain's Hannah Barnes, hired by Canyon//SRAM for the sprints in 2016, also wore the new kit and said, "[What I love most about the kit is] the brightness. Also the way the colours fade and almost look like you are already going fast when you’re standing still."

Canyon//SRAM's director Beth Duryae agreed with her two riders, calling the jersey 'unique and stunning'. She said in the press release that, "I'd seen the first design some time ago but to see it here live in Mallorca for the first time, with all the different pieces combined, it fits perfectly to the image of the team. When the team is out riding on the roads they are turning heads everywhere."

Rapha's head marketing officer Sarah Clark said that the company wanted the jersey to standout and make it easy for the riders to find each other in the peloton. On the other hand, Rapha's designer Ultan Coyle wanted to create a jersey that wasn't gender specific. He also said that the colour flashes wrapped around the body represent warning tape (which were then re-coloured) "to suggest an athletic threat or danger to add attitude and which would come in handy when racing."

