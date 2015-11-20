New Canyon//SRAM women’s team presented in London

Image 1 of 14 The official logo of the Canyon//Sram team (Image credit: Canyon) Image 2 of 14 Tiffany Cromwell shows off her new Canyon bike after the Canyon//SRAM team launch in London (Image credit: Canyon SRAM) Image 3 of 14 Tiffany Cromwell with her new Canyon bike (Image credit: Canyon SRAM) Image 4 of 14 Tiffany Cromwell was at the Canyon//SRAM team launch in London (Image credit: Canyon SRAM) Image 5 of 14 Tiffany Cromwell and Hannah Barnes talk about the future of the Canyon//SRAM team (Image credit: Canyon SRAM) Image 6 of 14 Ronny Lauke is the manager of the Canyon//SRAM team (Image credit: Canyon SRAM) Image 7 of 14 Tiffany Cromwell and Hannah Barnes enjoy a coffee in the London Rapha store (Image credit: Canyon SRAM) Image 8 of 14 Hannah Barnes at the London presentation of the new Canyon//SRAM team (Image credit: Canyon SRAM) Image 9 of 14 Tiffany Cromwell and Hannah Barnes (Image credit: Canyon SRAM) Image 10 of 14 The Velocio-SRAM riders on top step of the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 14 Tiffany Cromwell was a favourite for the stage (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews.com) Image 12 of 14 The Canyon//Sram team was presented at the London Rapha store (Image credit: Canyon) Image 13 of 14 The team's new Canyon bikes were on show at the presentation (Image credit: Canyon) Image 14 of 14 Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare) rounded out todays top ten. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

The new Canyon//SRAM women’s team has been presented in London, with high-end brand Rapha also involved as the team’s clothing supplier and partner.

The team will compete in the new women’s WorldTour in 2016, and rises from the ashes of the Velocio-SRAM team, with Ronny Lauke now in charge and owner of the team.

The nine-rider roster includes Tiffany Cromwell, Lisa Brennauer, Trixi Worrack, Mieke Kroger, Alexis Ryan of the USA, Barbara Guarischi, Elena Cecchini, and Alena Amialiusik. Britain’s Hannah Barnes, who raced last year for UnitedHealthcare in 2015 is a new signing and completes the line-up.

The team state their goals on their official website, saying: “A new era for women’s cycling has begun. From January 2016, CANYON//SRAM Racing will compete at the sport’s highest level in the inaugural UCI Women’s WorldTour. Our high calibre international roster made up of the world’s best time trialists, experienced winners and exciting new talents will lead the women’s peloton. Working closely with innovative performance partners ensures that our team will have the best setup in racing. Together, we will advance women’s professional cycling, inspire to ride, and challenge convention. Be part of our story. Take The Lead.”





Lauke first revealed his plans in an interview with Cyclingnews in August. "It will be a top-ranked team and we will aim to be the number one team in the future. It is a very ambitious project and will be supported by the bicycle manufacturer Canyon. We want to do this for the future of the sport, for women’s cycling, and have a strong team,” he said.

Lauke said the team will target all the major races, especially those in the USA, with the Amgen Tour of California and Philadelphia Cycling Classic important goals, alongside the Aviva Women’s Tour in Britain and La Course in Paris on the final day of the Tour de France.

The team will use Canyon Ultimate CF SLX road bikes and Canyon Speedmax time trial machines from the German-based manufacturer.

Rapha has agreed to a three-year deal with the Canyon//SRAM team and will supply the riders with race clothing from the Souplesse collection.

The team’s first training camp will be in Mallorca from December 8 to 20 and will make its racing debut with Tiffany Cromwell riding the Australian national championships road race January 6-10, and Santos Women’s Tour on January 16.

We will have further interviews and images from the Canyon//SRAM soon.