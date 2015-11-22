Trending

Rapha step up in women’s cycling with Canyon//SRAM

Company will supply the new women’s WorldTour team with an elite clothing range

Image 1 of 5

The official logo of the Canyon//Sram team

The official logo of the Canyon//Sram team
(Image credit: Canyon)
Image 2 of 5

Tiffany Cromwell shows off her new Canyon bike after the Canyon//SRAM team launch in London

Tiffany Cromwell shows off her new Canyon bike after the Canyon//SRAM team launch in London
(Image credit: Canyon SRAM)
Image 3 of 5

Tiffany Cromwell and Hannah Barnes enjoy a coffee in the London Rapha store

Tiffany Cromwell and Hannah Barnes enjoy a coffee in the London Rapha store
(Image credit: Canyon SRAM)
Image 4 of 5

Velocio SRAM riders pose with their gold medals

Velocio SRAM riders pose with their gold medals
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 5

Hannah Barnes at the London presentation of the new Canyon//SRAM team

Hannah Barnes at the London presentation of the new Canyon//SRAM team
(Image credit: Canyon SRAM)

Rapha have stepped up their involvement in women’s professional cycling by joining forces with the new Canyon//SRAM team for 2016. In a three-year partnership, Rapha will supply the new women’s WorldTour team with an elite clothing range.

Related Articles

Rapha and Team Sky announce end to clothing partnership

New Canyon//SRAM women’s team presented in London

The move comes after Rapha and Team Sky announced that they would part ways at the end of 2016.

 