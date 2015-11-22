Rapha step up in women’s cycling with Canyon//SRAM
Company will supply the new women’s WorldTour team with an elite clothing range
Rapha have stepped up their involvement in women’s professional cycling by joining forces with the new Canyon//SRAM team for 2016. In a three-year partnership, Rapha will supply the new women’s WorldTour team with an elite clothing range.
The move comes after Rapha and Team Sky announced that they would part ways at the end of 2016.
