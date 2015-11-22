Rapha step up in women’s cycling with Canyon//SRAM

Image 1 of 5 The official logo of the Canyon//Sram team (Image credit: Canyon) Image 2 of 5 Tiffany Cromwell shows off her new Canyon bike after the Canyon//SRAM team launch in London (Image credit: Canyon SRAM) Image 3 of 5 Tiffany Cromwell and Hannah Barnes enjoy a coffee in the London Rapha store (Image credit: Canyon SRAM) Image 4 of 5 Velocio SRAM riders pose with their gold medals (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Hannah Barnes at the London presentation of the new Canyon//SRAM team (Image credit: Canyon SRAM)

Rapha have stepped up their involvement in women’s professional cycling by joining forces with the new Canyon//SRAM team for 2016. In a three-year partnership, Rapha will supply the new women’s WorldTour team with an elite clothing range.

The move comes after Rapha and Team Sky announced that they would part ways at the end of 2016.



