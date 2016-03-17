Canyon-SRAM support Amialiusik in Trofeo Alfredo Binda

Image 1 of 5 Alena Amialiusik (Canyon//SRAM) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 5 Alena Amialiusik (Belarus) wins the gold medal (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Tiff Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) celebrates her third place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 The top three: Chantal Blaak, Gracie Elvin and Trixi Worrack at Ronde van Drenthe (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 5 of 5 Lisa Brennauer at the start (Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

The Canyon-SRAM team will back Alena Amialiusik in the upcoming Trofeo Alfredo Binda in Cittiglio, Italy on Sunday, the third race in the UCI Women's WorldTour. The double Belarus champion is hoping to improve upon a fifth-place finish in the race last season.

"It's so close to my home and training roads in Italy, I really enjoy racing here at Cittiglio," Amialiusik said. "Last year ... I made so many mistakes and in the final I was still fifth. I hope this year with my team supporting me I will be more patient and smart. We are racing so well together so I think there is no problem for someone from our team to have a nice result on Saturday."

The 27-year-old was part of the team's world championship TTT squad, and is the current European road race champion. Amialiusik also won the overall in the Gracia Orlova, a stage in the Energiewacht Tour and the Winston Salem Classic in addition to a third place in the Philly Classic World Cup.

Amialiusik will be joined by Tiffany Cromwell, who was third in the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Trixi Worrack, who was third in the second Women's WorldTour, the Ronde van Drenthe, Elena Cecchini, Alexis Ryan and Lisa Brennauer.

The Trofeo Alfredo Binda gets a new start location this year, beginning in Gavirate with a short circuit before heading out to Cittiglio, and a long lap that includes a classified climb in Cunardo, then returns to the finishing town to start the first of four smaller circuits after 52.1km.

The 17.8 circuit around Cittiglio includes two key ascents, the unclassified climb in Casalezuigno and the QOM in Orino, which comes with 7.6km to go.

Lizzie Armitstead won the 2015 edition over then-world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot.