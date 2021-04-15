Canyon partners with Cyclescheme, offering savings of up to 39% off its bikes

Canyon has joined the long list of retailers who have partnered with Cyclescheme, meaning that from today, the complete range of Canyon bikes is available to buy through the scheme. This includes its most premium models and electric range, thanks to the removal of the £1,000 cap back in 2019.

Cyclescheme’s offerings have largely been limited to those sold in bike shops and dealerships, meaning that most direct-to-consumer brands have been off the table. With Canyon now partnering with the scheme, this is the first time buyers will be able to access these kinds of savings on its full suite of bikes.

As a salary sacrifice scheme, you essentially ‘rent’ a bike through your employer, pay it off monthly from your gross pay packet, saving on income tax as a result, and then buy it outright for a minimal fee at the end of the year. At the same time, you can purchase all the accessories you need to commute by bike , including the best commuter helmets , the best bike locks and the best bike lights .

With cycling rates in the UK soaring throughout the pandemic, and the country set to begin commuting to the office once again, cycling to work has never been more appealing. Canyon adding its full range of bikes — not just limiting it to city bikes and hybrids — will likely make the scheme even more attractive to those of us who have recently discovered the joys of road cycling, as well as gravel and mountain biking.

“We’re so excited to launch a new, flexible buying tool to our UK customers,” says Aaron Budd, UK Sales and Marketing Manager for Canyon. “Changing up your commuting habits, even if it’s just one or two journeys a week by bike, is so beneficial to your health and the environment.”

To make ordering its bikes as simple as possible, Canyon has fully implemented the Cyclescheme purchase process into its website, alongside a savings calculator. Once you’ve placed your order using the Cyclescheme payment method, you then use the total order value, including shipping and Bikeguard fees to request your certificate. You can then redeem the certificate against your order once it’s approved with both your employer and Cyclescheme and it will then ship directly to your door.