Cannondale launches 11.3kg SuperSix EVO Neo road e-bike

Cannondale has today launched the SuperSix EVO Neo road e-bike. As the name suggests it inherits a number of characteristics from the new SuperSix EVO such as the low weight and lively handling but gains 250w of electric assistance for added entertainment.

First spotted at the Criterium du Dauphine , the non-electric SuperSix EVO, Cannondale's flagship carbon road race bike , was given a full makeover this summer, ditching the traditional round-tubed frame geometry in favour of dropped seatstays and truncated aerofoil tube shapes. It was also treated to an integrated SAVE SystemBar handlebar , Knot stem and aerodynamic Knot seatpost, making it the most aerodynamic lightweight bike on the market. We've currently got one in for testing, so to see how it's doing at converting our purist sensibilities, see our SuperSix first ride review .

The SuperSix EVO Neo e-bike takes advantage of these fresh design innovations by employing a 250w Mahle-powered ebikemotion X35 rear hub and a 250wh battery hidden inside the enlarged downtube. An integrated top-tube button cycles through the three modes, which offer assistance of up to 20mph (USA) and 25kph (EU).

Talking ahead of the new e-bike launch, Nathan Barry, Design Engineer at Cannondale said, "We know that drag reduction has a huge effect on speed and performance in cycling. This holds true for e-road bikes as well; reducing drag makes it easier to go faster, especially once riders go above the assistance threshold."

(Image credit: Cannondale)

Tech specs: Cannondale SuperSix EVO Neo

The new SuperSix EVO Neo road e-bike is available in three models, simply denoted by numbers from One to Three, with the One being the highest-spec option weighing in at 11.3kg. The added weight and greater speeds require greater stopping power, and following industry trends, all three models of the new SuperSix EVO Neo utilise disc-brake actuation. The range will start at £3599.99 and feature a Shimano 105 groupset, the mid-range option will be £4999.99 with Shimano Ultegra, and the range tops out at £7999.99 replete with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2.

The SuperSix EVO Neo will be available in just three sizes: small, medium and large, which represents a departure from the American company's usual eight-prong sizing chart.

(Image credit: Cannondale)

Rise of the E-Bike

The e-bike trend has been on an upward trajectory for a number of years now, the concept of which has given rise to hybrid bikes and e-MTBs. Road bikes aren't completely new to electricity either - Cannondale has been producing the highly impressive Synapse Neo for a few years already, which is listed in our guide to the best road e-bikes . This year, however, has seen the introduction of electric performance road bikes, aimed at riders of all abilities (older and less fit riders included), as well as those who are recovering from injury but still want to mix it up on the local chain-gang or Sunday club run.

(Image credit: Cannondale)

New app: ride green, ride lean

As with a number of Cannondale's other 2020 bikes, the SuperSix EVO Neo will come fitted with a wheel sensor which can be paired with Cannondale's own app. By adding your SuperSix EVO Neo to the app's 'garage', you can log ride data (time, calories, speed and distance).

(Image credit: Cannondale)

More interestingly, however, it can also provide suggested service intervals based on time ridden and kilometres covered, and when it comes to replacing serviceable parts, the app contains all the necessary spare parts, along with their respective part numbers. This will nullify the compatibility headaches when buying online and it will make your local bike shop's mechanic's life much easier, saving you labour costs in the long run.

Finally, the app can even calculate your carbon footprint and fuel saved based on your time in the saddle.