Cancellara satisfied with return to racing in Bayern Rundfahrt
RadioShack-Nissan rider out nearly two months with shattered collarbone
Fabian Cancellara has finally returned to racing, more than seven weeks after suffering a quadruple fracture of the right collarbone. The RadioShack-Nissan rider said that he was “satisfied” with his performance in the Bayern Rundfahrt, where he finished at the rear of the 125-rider strong group with the same time as winner Alessandro Petacchi.
Related Articles
On April 1, the four-time World time trial champion crashed over a bidon in the Tour of Flanders. His return to racing took longer than expected.
“I feel normal now. I expected that some time would need to go by, maybe two or three days of racing before I would feel ok, but in general I’m good,” Cancellara said on the team's website. “The climb was really hard but I’m happy to be back in the environment of a race and cycling in general.
“For sure I suffered because of so many weeks without the intensity of racing. And I know small things will affect me for a while, but this is normal as I get back into the rhythm of racing. I’m satisfied.”
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy