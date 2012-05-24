Cancellara satisfied with return to racing in Bayern Rundfahrt

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Nissan) on the Eikenberg (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Fabian Cancellara is confident ahead of the Tour of Flanders. (Image credit: Barry Ryan)

Fabian Cancellara has finally returned to racing, more than seven weeks after suffering a quadruple fracture of the right collarbone. The RadioShack-Nissan rider said that he was “satisfied” with his performance in the Bayern Rundfahrt, where he finished at the rear of the 125-rider strong group with the same time as winner Alessandro Petacchi.

On April 1, the four-time World time trial champion crashed over a bidon in the Tour of Flanders. His return to racing took longer than expected.

“I feel normal now. I expected that some time would need to go by, maybe two or three days of racing before I would feel ok, but in general I’m good,” Cancellara said on the team's website. “The climb was really hard but I’m happy to be back in the environment of a race and cycling in general.

“For sure I suffered because of so many weeks without the intensity of racing. And I know small things will affect me for a while, but this is normal as I get back into the rhythm of racing. I’m satisfied.”