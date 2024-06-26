Canada heads to Paris Olympics with 21-rider team competing across all cycling events

By
published

Full track cycling roster a first for Canada's Olympic team includes defending sprint champion Kelsey Mitchell

Olympic sprint champion Kelsey Mitchell (Canada)
Olympic sprint champion Kelsey Mitchell (Canada) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Canada has quietly stepped up to challenge the traditional Olympic cycling powerhouse nations like Great Britain, the Netherlands and Italy, qualifying the maximum number of athletes in track cycling and a rider in cycling discipline except BMX freestyle for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Dan Proulx, Canada's head cycling coach, shared insights into this milestone and the preparations leading up to it in an exclusive interview with Cyclingnews.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.