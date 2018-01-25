Canada announces Commonwealth Games squad

Image 1 of 5 Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing XC (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 2 of 5 Allison Beveridge (Rally) wins the Canadian title in 2017 (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 3 of 5 Adam Jamieson, Aidan Caves, Jay Lamoureux and Bayley Simpson of Canada celebrate winning the Men's Team Pursuit Final Image 4 of 5 Hugo Barrette (Canada) up against Jair Tjon En Fa of Suriname in the sprint (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 5 of 5 Leandre Bouchard - lifting his bike at the finish line at Port Douglas as the Crocodile Trophy Champion (Image credit: Regina Stanger/Crocodile Trophy)

Cycling Canada will field an 18-rider team at April's Commonwealth Games, competing in the road, track and mountain bike disciplines. Emily Batty headlines the mountain bike squad while the track endurance athletes will double up for the road race and time trial events.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games take place 5-14 April on the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia.

"The Commonwealth Games is a really special event," said Team Leader for cycling Kris Westwood. "On the one hand it's a highly competitive event that gives our veteran athletes a shot at career highlight performances; on the other hand it's an opportunity to give valuable major Games experience to our future Olympians -- this will be the first Games experience for nearly half our delegation.

"Four years ago, the men's Team Pursuit program was just getting off the ground; now, we're heading to the Games with a seasoned, competitive squad. Meanwhile, the addition of the women's Team Pursuit to the program gives us an event to shine in, and we can expect strong results in Mountain Bike as well."

National road race champion Allison Beveridge will spearhead the women's track endurance squad then turn her attention to the road. Beveridge's track teammates,Ariane Bonhomme, Annie Foreman-Mackey, Kinley Gibson and Stephanie Roorda, will also be doubling up.

"I'm really looking forward to my first Commonwealth Games," said Beveridge. "The Games are quite close to the world championships, which are always a major goal and will provide some challenges, but preparation for both are coming along well and the team is getting closer on and off the bike. It's a good mix of events with the Team Pursuit now in the Games for women, so it'll be a lot of fun to prepare for. Hopefully, the team will also be able to have some individual strengths shine through in the various events."

Women's Track Endurance Coach Craig Griffin is also aiming high and believes Canada "can deliver medal-winning performances on the track and also be in the mix for the road events."

Tegan Cochrane and Amelia Walsh complete the women's track team as its sprint riders. The men's track team features Hugo Barrette, Stefan Ritter and Patrice St-Louis Pivin for the sprint.

The men's endurance team features Aidan Caves, Michael Foley, Derek Gee, Adam Jamieson and Jay Lamoureux who also balance a track and road programme.

Batty won silver at the 2014 Commonwealth Games mountain bike race behind teammate Catharine Pendrel and four years on leads the off-road medal aspirations for Canada.

"With the 2018 race season looming on the horizon, I come into the season with new motivation, and the Commonwealth Games will be a great race to begin with," said Batty. "I've made some major changes this year, and it will be interesting to see how some of those changes translate to racing and, in particular, a significant Games event. To represent Canada on the international stage is an absolute honour as always, and one I will never take for granted."

Haley Smith, who won the Crocodile Trophy in Queensland late last year, is also selected for the women's race. Leandre Bouchard, who also won the Crocodile Trophy in 2017, is the sole male representative in the men's mountain bike race.

Women's Track Endurance and Road: Allison Beveridge (Team Pursuit, Road Race), Ariane Bonhomme (Team Pursuit, Road Race), Annie Foreman-Mackey (Team Pursuit, Individual Time Trial, Road Race), Kinley Gibson (Team Pursuit, Road Race) and Stephanie Roorda (Team Pursuit, Individual Time Trial, Road Race).



Men's Track Endurance and Road: Aidan Caves (Team Pursuit, Road Race), Michael Foley (Team Pursuit, Road Race), Derek Gee (Team Pursuit, Individual Time Trial, Road Race), Adam Jamieson (Team Pursuit, Individual Time Trial, Road Race) and Jay Lamoureux (Team Pursuit, Individual Time Trial, Road Race)



Women's Sprint: Tegan Cochrane and Amelia Walsh.



Men's Sprint: Hugo Barrette, Stefan Ritter and Patrice St-Louis Pivin.



Women's Mountain Bike: Emily Batty and Haley Smith



Men's Mountain Bike: Leandre Bouchard.