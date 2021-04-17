CAMS adds Basso Bikes as sponsor ahead of Amstel Gold Race

The British UCI Women's team CAMS have added a new equipment sponsor, Italian bicycle-maker Basso Bikes, as a new title partner and will debut the new kit at the Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition this weekend.

Emma Edwards, Jess Finney, Jenny Powell, Katie Scott, Hayley Simmonds, and Jo Tindley will represent the newly-minted CAMS-Basso Bikes team in the UCI Women's WorldTour event on Sunday.

"This is a really exciting development for the 2021 season and combines a new bike with some new riders, additional team senior management who carry with them a huge amount of experience with what we hope is going to be a full year of racing," Team Principal Simon Howes said in a press release.

"We had two races already in 2021 and that's one more than we managed in the whole of 2020 thanks to the Covid disruption to racing! We have learned a lot at each race so far. Amstel Gold is a tough race and there are some of the world's best riders taking part so we know how hard it will be but also how important it is to be there and to be invited."

The CAMS-Basso Bikes squad, the only British UCI Women's Team taking part in the Amstel Gold Race, will compete on the Basso's Diamante Disc with Campagnolo and Deda components with Prologo saddles and Schwalbe tyres.

2021 CAMS-Basso Bikes: