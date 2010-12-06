Cameron Meyer named Australian cyclist of the year

Image 1 of 5 Australia's Cameron Meyer celebrates victory in the men's points race. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 2 of 5 Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) was all smiles at the start line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Cadel Evans (BMC) took third in one of his last races as world champion. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 5 Anna Meares celebrates her gold medal in the women's 500 metre time-trial. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 5 of 5 Rochelle Gilmore wins the sprint for Australia (Image credit: AFP)

Cameron Meyer was named Australian cyclist of the year as well as male track cyclist of the year. Richie Porte was voted people's choice cyclist of the year, and Cadel Evans and Rochelle Gilmore took the elite road cyclist titles. Anna Meares was named best female track rider, all in an awards ceremony held by Cycling Australia.

Meyer, of Garmin-Transitions, started out the year by winning the national time trial title. He then won gold medals in the points race, team pursuit and madison at the world track championships. At the Commonwealth Games he took gold in team pursuit, points and scratch.

Porte, of Saxo Bank, won the most public votes to win the People's Choice award. The 25-year-old wore the leader's jersey for three stages in his debut Grand Tour, the Giro d'Italia, finishing seventh overall and winning the best young rider ranking.

Evans, with BMC Racing Team, wore not only the world champion's rainbow jersey this season, but also the leaders' jerseys in both the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France, for one stage in each. He won a stage at the Giro in addition to the points jersey. Evans also won Fleche Wallonne and was fourth in Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

Gilmore, of the Lotto Ladies Team, won the Commonwealth Games road race as well as the Jayco Bay Cycling Classic. Meares won three gold medals n the track at the Games, for the 500m TT, team sprint and individual sprint.