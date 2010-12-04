Image 1 of 36 The men's sprint podium (l-r): Jason Kenny (2nd,GBR), Shane Perkins (1st,AUS), and Teun Mulder (3rd,NED). (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 36 A delighted Shane Perkins of Australia and riding for the Jayco/Australia team after winning the gold medal in the thrilling men's sprint race. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 3 of 36 Shane Perkins (right) of Australia holds out Jason Kenny (Great Britain) to win the gold medal in the men's sprint. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 4 of 36 The women's keirin podium (l-r): Kaarle McCulloch (2nd.Jayco/Aus), Anna Meares (1st,AUS), and Clara Sanchez (3rd,FRA). (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 5 of 36 The Korean coach bellows orders for his charges during their qualifying round of the team's pursuit. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 6 of 36 The German team in action during the qualifying round of the men's teams pursuit. Meares' mighty double

Anna Meares proved her utter dominance of the 500m time trial with victory in the event after a superb performance in the women's sprint last night. The reigning world champion was last out of the blocks in the final, chasing the impressive time of French rider Sandie Clair, who clocked a 33.667.

There were murmurings before the race that Meares could go under the magical 33-second barrier, given her form thus far in the opening round of the UCI Track World Cup. A busy schedule that included the sprint last night in addition to the 500m TT and the keirin on the final evening of competition.

After wrapping up the time trial title, Meares moved onto the keirin where she was confident in qualifying. The final for gold saw her up against China's Jinjie Gong, classy French riders Sandie Clair and Clara Sanchez, Kristina Vogel and countrywoman Kaarle McCulloch.

And she was typically composed in the final, holding first wheel behind the derny and maintaining her position after it had left the track. Despite a spirited showing from Sanchez and McCulloch, Meares held on to record her third win of the meet and finish it as the undoubted star of the show.

Australia lowers the mark

In the men's team pursuit, the Australian quartet of Jack Bobridge, Cameron Meyer, Leigh Howard and Michael Hepburn proved its world champion status with a commanding performance in the gold medal final.

Pitted against a surprise packet in the Russian team - now managed by former Danish head coach Heiko Salzwedel - Bobridge rode the opening lap as the Australians passed the one-kilometre mark in a time of 1.03.478 an maintained an early lead that they never relinquished.

Despite Howard dropping out of the race shortly after the three-kilometre mark Bobridge, Meyer, Howard and Hepburn stopped the clock after four kilometres at 3.56.913, the fourth fastest time ridden by an Australian team.

With three laps remaining Hepburn slightly dropped the wheel of Bobridge which would have spelt disaster for the Australians - his teammates eased him back into the formation and he paid tribute to their work afterwards.

"I swung up with a few laps to go and I probably wasn't feeling too good but I got back onto the wheel... these boys rode fantastic tonight and it was a good team effort so we were really happy with the time," said Hepburn.

In the final for bronze, Great Britain lost Ed Clancy halfway through its ride but managed to hold the effort together and finish on the podium below Australia and Russia with a time of 4.01.456.

Full Results

Women's 500m time trial # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Meares (Aus) 33.593 2 Sandie Clair (Fra) 33.667 3 Wai Sze Lee (HKg) 33.939 4 Willy Kanis (Ned) 33.952 5 Olga Panarina (Blr) 34.161 6 Jessica Varnish (GBr) 34.501 7 Miriam Welte (Ger) 34.714 8 Lin Junhong (Chn) 34.936 9 Tania Calvo Barbero (Esp) 35.478 10 Olga Streltsova (Rus) 35.649 11 Angeliki Koutsonikoli (Gre) 35.935 12 Gintare Gaivenyte (Ltu) 35.992 13 Victoria Baranova (Rus) 35.993 14 Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) 36.176 15 Kayono Maeda (Jpn) 36.622 16 Sumaia Ribeiro (Bra) 37.366 17 Apryl Jessica Eppinger (Swi) 37.551 18 Jessica Laws (USA) 37.868 19 Pelin Cizgin (Aut) 38.073

Women's Keirin Round 2 Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany 2 Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) TEAM JAYCO­AIS 3 Sandie Clair (Fra) France 4 Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania 5 Lin Junhong (Chn) People's Republic of China 6 Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands

Women's Keirin Round 2 Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Anna Meares (Aus) Australia 2 Clara Sanchez (Fra) France 3 Jinjie Gong (Chn) People's Republic of China 4 Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 5 Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) Malaysia 6 Olga Panarina (Blr) Belarus

Women's Keirin Final 7th-11th # Rider Name (Country) Team 7 Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania 8 Olga Panarina (Blr) Belarus 9 Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) Malaysia 10 Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands 11 Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 12 Lin Junhong (Chn) People's Republic of China

Women's Keirin Final 1st-6th # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Anna Meares (Aus) Australia 2 Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) TEAM JAYCO­AIS 3 Clara Sanchez (Fra) France 4 Jinjie Gong (Chn) People's Republic of China 5 Sandie Clair (Fra) France 6 Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany

Men's Sprint Final - 1st-2nd # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shane Perkins (Aus) TEAM JAYCO­AIS 0:00:10.423 2 Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain

Men's Sprint Final - 3rd-4th # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 Teun Mulder (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:10.750 4 Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Jpn) Japan

Women's Omnium - 500m TT # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland 0:00:36.144 2 Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand 0:00:36.399 3 Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:36.509 4 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium 0:00:36.556 5 Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus 0:00:36.706 6 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain 0:00:36.717 7 Tara Whitten (Can) Canada 0:00:36.753 8 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Australia 0:00:37.025 9 Cari Higgins (USA) United States Of America 0:00:37.307 10 Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:37.475 11 Marianne Vos (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:37.704 12 Gemma Dudley (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:37.909 13 Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:38.144 14 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 0:00:38.158 15 Maki Tabata (Jpn) Japan 0:00:38.196 16 Elena Tchalykh (Aze) Azerbaijan 0:00:38.388 17 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany 0:00:38.538 18 Colmenares Colmenares Yeny Lorena (Col) Colombia 0:00:38.690 19 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia 0:00:38.765 20 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico 0:00:38.805 21 Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic 0:00:38.850 22 Paola Munoz (Chi) Chile 0:00:39.005 23 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy 0:00:39.439

Women's Omnium - Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland 2 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 3 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain 4 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy 5 Tara Whitten (Can) Canada 6 Marianne Vos (Ned) Netherlands 7 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium 8 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany 9 Cari Higgins (USA) United States Of America 10 Elena Tchalykh (Aze) Azerbaijan 11 Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation 12 Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand 13 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Australia 14 Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukraine 15 Gemma Dudley (NZl) New Zealand 16 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia 17 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico 18 Colmenares Colmenares Yeny Lorena (Col) Colombia 19 Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic 20 Maki Tabata (Jpn) Japan 21 Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland 22 Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus REL Paola Munoz (Chi) Chile

Women's omnium final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) 26 pts 2 Tara Whitten (Can) 31 3 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) 40 4 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) 46 5 Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) 47 6 Marianne Vos (Ned) 48 7 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) 53 8 Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) 54 9 Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) 57 10 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) 58 11 Cari Higgins (USA) 66 12 Elena Tchalykh (Aze) 67 13 Jarmila Machacova (Cze) 75 14 Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) 76 15 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) 78 16 Pascale Schnider (Swi) 83 17 Maki Tabata (Jpn) 94 18 Gemma Dudley (NZl) 97 19 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) 107 20 Colmenares Colmenares Yeny Lorena (Col) 116 21 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) 116 22 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) 118 23 Paola Munoz (Chn) 122 DNF Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu)