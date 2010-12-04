Trending

Meares makes it a triple on night three

Australia ends World Cup opener on top

Image 1 of 36

The men's sprint podium (l-r): Jason Kenny (2nd,GBR), Shane Perkins (1st,AUS), and Teun Mulder (3rd,NED).

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 2 of 36

A delighted Shane Perkins of Australia and riding for the Jayco/Australia team after winning the gold medal in the thrilling men's sprint race.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 3 of 36

Shane Perkins (right) of Australia holds out Jason Kenny (Great Britain) to win the gold medal in the men's sprint.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 4 of 36

The women's keirin podium (l-r): Kaarle McCulloch (2nd.Jayco/Aus), Anna Meares (1st,AUS), and Clara Sanchez (3rd,FRA).

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 5 of 36

The Korean coach bellows orders for his charges during their qualifying round of the team's pursuit.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 6 of 36

The German team in action during the qualifying round of the men's teams pursuit.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 7 of 36

The Australian team in action during the qualifying round of the men's teams pursuit.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 8 of 36

Action from the women's scratch race at Hisense Arena.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 9 of 36

Action from the women's scratch race on the final day of competition in Melbourne.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 10 of 36

Anna Meares celebrates her gold medal in the women's 500 metre time-trial.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 11 of 36

The team from Great Britain ride towards a bronze medal in the teams pursuit.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 12 of 36

New Zealand never gave in on their ride for the bronze medal but were just pipped by the Great Britain team in the team's pursuit.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 13 of 36

The Australian team make their way to the startline for the gold medal ride as the Great Britain riders head off after winning the bronze medal.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 14 of 36

Michael Hepburn leads the Australian team towards a gold medal in the team's pursuit.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 15 of 36

The Russian team suprised all by making the final of the team's pursuit by were no match for the Australian quartet.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 16 of 36

You little beauty: The Aussies rode brilliantly to win gold in the mens teams pursuit.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 17 of 36

Shane Perkins (left) from Australia edges out Jason Kenny (Great Britain) to win the first ride in the final of the men's sprint.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 18 of 36

The women's omnium podium (l-r): Tara Whitten (2nd,CAN), Leire Olabbaria (1st,ESP), and Malgorzata Wojtyra (3rd,POL).

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 19 of 36

The men's Belgium pursuit team go through their paces during the qualifying rounds.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 20 of 36

Calling Spain to the startline: Take a pic with your phone of the Spanish pursuit team and send it to a friend.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 21 of 36

Action from the qualifying rounds of the men's teams pursuit on the boards at Hisense Arena.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 22 of 36

The New Zealand men's pursuit team in action during their qualifying round on day three of the Track World Cup in Melbourne.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 23 of 36

Great Britain's track cycling coach, Shane Sutton, helps his charges get ready for their ride in the men's teams pursuit.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 24 of 36

Hurry up then lads: One of Great Britain's pursuit members awaits the all clear to hop onto the bikes prior to their ride in the qualifying rounds.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 25 of 36

The Australian men's pursuit team steps onto the apron for their ride in the qualifying round.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 26 of 36

Anna Meares from Australia steps onto the apron to ride in the 500m time-trial.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 27 of 36

Anna Meares from Australia is congratulated by her coach Gary West after claiming gold in the women's 500 metres time-trial.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 28 of 36

Speeding around the boards in Melbourne: Action from the women's ten kilometre scratch race, part of the omnium series.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 29 of 36

The men's pursuit podium (l-r): Russia (2nd), Australia (1st), and Great Britain (3rd).

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 30 of 36

Taste of gold (l-r): Cameron Meyer, Leigh Howard, Jack Bobridge and Michael Hepburn savour their gold medals from the men's teams pursuit.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 31 of 36

Anna Meares from Australia powers to victory in the women's keirin final.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 32 of 36

The Australian team took out the overall medal tally and lead Great Britain by just three points after the first round of the UCI Track World Cup series.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 33 of 36

The Swiss men's pursuit team in action during the qualifying rounds.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 34 of 36

The men's pursuit team from Switzerland during their qualifying ride in the event on the final day in Melbourne.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 35 of 36

A photographer and a rider during a lull in proceedings on the final day of racing in Melbourne.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 36 of 36

The Italian men's pursuit team on the startline for their qualifying round.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)

Meares' mighty double

Anna Meares proved her utter dominance of the 500m time trial with victory in the event after a superb performance in the women's sprint last night. The reigning world champion was last out of the blocks in the final, chasing the impressive time of French rider Sandie Clair, who clocked a 33.667.

There were murmurings before the race that Meares could go under the magical 33-second barrier, given her form thus far in the opening round of the UCI Track World Cup. A busy schedule that included the sprint last night in addition to the 500m TT and the keirin on the final evening of competition.

After wrapping up the time trial title, Meares moved onto the keirin where she was confident in qualifying. The final for gold saw her up against China's Jinjie Gong, classy French riders Sandie Clair and Clara Sanchez, Kristina Vogel and countrywoman Kaarle McCulloch.

And she was typically composed in the final, holding first wheel behind the derny and maintaining her position after it had left the track. Despite a spirited showing from Sanchez and McCulloch, Meares held on to record her third win of the meet and finish it as the undoubted star of the show.

Australia lowers the mark

In the men's team pursuit, the Australian quartet of Jack Bobridge, Cameron Meyer, Leigh Howard and Michael Hepburn proved its world champion status with a commanding performance in the gold medal final.

Pitted against a surprise packet in the Russian team - now managed by former Danish head coach Heiko Salzwedel - Bobridge rode the opening lap as the Australians passed the one-kilometre mark in a time of 1.03.478 an maintained an early lead that they never relinquished.

Despite Howard dropping out of the race shortly after the three-kilometre mark Bobridge, Meyer, Howard and Hepburn stopped the clock after four kilometres at 3.56.913, the fourth fastest time ridden by an Australian team.

With three laps remaining Hepburn slightly dropped the wheel of Bobridge which would have spelt disaster for the Australians - his teammates eased him back into the formation and he paid tribute to their work afterwards.

"I swung up with a few laps to go and I probably wasn't feeling too good but I got back onto the wheel... these boys rode fantastic tonight and it was a good team effort so we were really happy with the time," said Hepburn.

In the final for bronze, Great Britain lost Ed Clancy halfway through its ride but managed to hold the effort together and finish on the podium below Australia and Russia with a time of 4.01.456.

Full Results

Women's 500m time trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Meares (Aus)33.593
2Sandie Clair (Fra)33.667
3Wai Sze Lee (HKg)33.939
4Willy Kanis (Ned)33.952
5Olga Panarina (Blr)34.161
6Jessica Varnish (GBr)34.501
7Miriam Welte (Ger)34.714
8Lin Junhong (Chn)34.936
9Tania Calvo Barbero (Esp)35.478
10Olga Streltsova (Rus)35.649
11Angeliki Koutsonikoli (Gre)35.935
12Gintare Gaivenyte (Ltu)35.992
13Victoria Baranova (Rus)35.993
14Fatehah Mustapa (Mas)36.176
15Kayono Maeda (Jpn)36.622
16Sumaia Ribeiro (Bra)37.366
17Apryl Jessica Eppinger (Swi)37.551
18Jessica Laws (USA)37.868
19Pelin Cizgin (Aut)38.073

Women's Keirin Round 2 Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
2Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) TEAM JAYCO­AIS
3Sandie Clair (Fra) France
4Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
5Lin Junhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
6Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands

Women's Keirin Round 2 Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anna Meares (Aus) Australia
2Clara Sanchez (Fra) France
3Jinjie Gong (Chn) People's Republic of China
4Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
5Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) Malaysia
6Olga Panarina (Blr) Belarus

Women's Keirin Final 7th-11th
#Rider Name (Country) Team
7Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
8Olga Panarina (Blr) Belarus
9Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) Malaysia
10Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands
11Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
12Lin Junhong (Chn) People's Republic of China

Women's Keirin Final 1st-6th
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anna Meares (Aus) Australia
2Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) TEAM JAYCO­AIS
3Clara Sanchez (Fra) France
4Jinjie Gong (Chn) People's Republic of China
5Sandie Clair (Fra) France
6Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany

Men's Sprint Final - 1st-2nd
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shane Perkins (Aus) TEAM JAYCO­AIS0:00:10.423
2Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain

Men's Sprint Final - 3rd-4th
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Teun Mulder (Ned) Netherlands0:00:10.750
4Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Jpn) Japan

Women's Omnium - 500m TT
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland0:00:36.144
2Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand0:00:36.399
3Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:36.509
4Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium0:00:36.556
5Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus0:00:36.706
6Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain0:00:36.717
7Tara Whitten (Can) Canada0:00:36.753
8Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Australia0:00:37.025
9Cari Higgins (USA) United States Of America0:00:37.307
10Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:37.475
11Marianne Vos (Ned) Netherlands0:00:37.704
12Gemma Dudley (NZl) New Zealand0:00:37.909
13Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland0:00:38.144
14Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France0:00:38.158
15Maki Tabata (Jpn) Japan0:00:38.196
16Elena Tchalykh (Aze) Azerbaijan0:00:38.388
17Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany0:00:38.538
18Colmenares Colmenares Yeny Lorena (Col) Colombia0:00:38.690
19Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia0:00:38.765
20Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico0:00:38.805
21Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:38.850
22Paola Munoz (Chi) Chile0:00:39.005
23Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy0:00:39.439

Women's Omnium - Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland
2Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
3Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain
4Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
5Tara Whitten (Can) Canada
6Marianne Vos (Ned) Netherlands
7Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
8Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
9Cari Higgins (USA) United States Of America
10Elena Tchalykh (Aze) Azerbaijan
11Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation
12Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand
13Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Australia
14Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukraine
15Gemma Dudley (NZl) New Zealand
16Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia
17Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico
18Colmenares Colmenares Yeny Lorena (Col) Colombia
19Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
20Maki Tabata (Jpn) Japan
21Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland
22Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus
RELPaola Munoz (Chi) Chile

Women's omnium final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa)26pts
2Tara Whitten (Can)31
3Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol)40
4Pascale Jeuland (Fra)46
5Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus)47
6Marianne Vos (Ned)48
7Melissa Hoskins (Aus)53
8Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr)54
9Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr)57
10Jolien D'hoore (Bel)58
11Cari Higgins (USA)66
12Elena Tchalykh (Aze)67
13Jarmila Machacova (Cze)75
14Jutatip Maneephan (Tha)76
15Elke Gebhardt (Ger)78
16Pascale Schnider (Swi)83
17Maki Tabata (Jpn)94
18Gemma Dudley (NZl)97
19Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk)107
20Colmenares Colmenares Yeny Lorena (Col)116
21Marta Tagliaferro (Ita)116
22Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex)118
23Paola Munoz (Chn)122
DNFVilija Sereikaite (Ltu)

Men's Team Pursuit - Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia0:03:56.913
Jack Bobridge (Aus) Australia
Michael Hepburn (Aus) Australia
Leigh Howard (Aus) Australia
Cameron Meyer (Aus) Australia
2Russia0:04:02.354
Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Russian Federation
Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation
Alexei Markov (Rus) Russian Federation
Alexander Serov (Rus) Russian Federation
3Great Britain0:04:01.456
Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain
Steven Burke (GBr) Great Britain
Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain
Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain
4New Zealand0:04:01.602
Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand
Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand

