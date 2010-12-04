Meares makes it a triple on night three
Australia ends World Cup opener on top
Meares' mighty double
Related Articles
Anna Meares proved her utter dominance of the 500m time trial with victory in the event after a superb performance in the women's sprint last night. The reigning world champion was last out of the blocks in the final, chasing the impressive time of French rider Sandie Clair, who clocked a 33.667.
There were murmurings before the race that Meares could go under the magical 33-second barrier, given her form thus far in the opening round of the UCI Track World Cup. A busy schedule that included the sprint last night in addition to the 500m TT and the keirin on the final evening of competition.
After wrapping up the time trial title, Meares moved onto the keirin where she was confident in qualifying. The final for gold saw her up against China's Jinjie Gong, classy French riders Sandie Clair and Clara Sanchez, Kristina Vogel and countrywoman Kaarle McCulloch.
And she was typically composed in the final, holding first wheel behind the derny and maintaining her position after it had left the track. Despite a spirited showing from Sanchez and McCulloch, Meares held on to record her third win of the meet and finish it as the undoubted star of the show.
Australia lowers the mark
In the men's team pursuit, the Australian quartet of Jack Bobridge, Cameron Meyer, Leigh Howard and Michael Hepburn proved its world champion status with a commanding performance in the gold medal final.
Pitted against a surprise packet in the Russian team - now managed by former Danish head coach Heiko Salzwedel - Bobridge rode the opening lap as the Australians passed the one-kilometre mark in a time of 1.03.478 an maintained an early lead that they never relinquished.
Despite Howard dropping out of the race shortly after the three-kilometre mark Bobridge, Meyer, Howard and Hepburn stopped the clock after four kilometres at 3.56.913, the fourth fastest time ridden by an Australian team.
With three laps remaining Hepburn slightly dropped the wheel of Bobridge which would have spelt disaster for the Australians - his teammates eased him back into the formation and he paid tribute to their work afterwards.
"I swung up with a few laps to go and I probably wasn't feeling too good but I got back onto the wheel... these boys rode fantastic tonight and it was a good team effort so we were really happy with the time," said Hepburn.
In the final for bronze, Great Britain lost Ed Clancy halfway through its ride but managed to hold the effort together and finish on the podium below Australia and Russia with a time of 4.01.456.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Meares (Aus)
|33.593
|2
|Sandie Clair (Fra)
|33.667
|3
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg)
|33.939
|4
|Willy Kanis (Ned)
|33.952
|5
|Olga Panarina (Blr)
|34.161
|6
|Jessica Varnish (GBr)
|34.501
|7
|Miriam Welte (Ger)
|34.714
|8
|Lin Junhong (Chn)
|34.936
|9
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Esp)
|35.478
|10
|Olga Streltsova (Rus)
|35.649
|11
|Angeliki Koutsonikoli (Gre)
|35.935
|12
|Gintare Gaivenyte (Ltu)
|35.992
|13
|Victoria Baranova (Rus)
|35.993
|14
|Fatehah Mustapa (Mas)
|36.176
|15
|Kayono Maeda (Jpn)
|36.622
|16
|Sumaia Ribeiro (Bra)
|37.366
|17
|Apryl Jessica Eppinger (Swi)
|37.551
|18
|Jessica Laws (USA)
|37.868
|19
|Pelin Cizgin (Aut)
|38.073
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
|2
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) TEAM JAYCOAIS
|3
|Sandie Clair (Fra) France
|4
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|5
|Lin Junhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
|6
|Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anna Meares (Aus) Australia
|2
|Clara Sanchez (Fra) France
|3
|Jinjie Gong (Chn) People's Republic of China
|4
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|5
|Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) Malaysia
|6
|Olga Panarina (Blr) Belarus
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|7
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|8
|Olga Panarina (Blr) Belarus
|9
|Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) Malaysia
|10
|Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands
|11
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|12
|Lin Junhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anna Meares (Aus) Australia
|2
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) TEAM JAYCOAIS
|3
|Clara Sanchez (Fra) France
|4
|Jinjie Gong (Chn) People's Republic of China
|5
|Sandie Clair (Fra) France
|6
|Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shane Perkins (Aus) TEAM JAYCOAIS
|0:00:10.423
|2
|Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|Teun Mulder (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:10.750
|4
|Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Jpn) Japan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland
|0:00:36.144
|2
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand
|0:00:36.399
|3
|Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:36.509
|4
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:36.556
|5
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus
|0:00:36.706
|6
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain
|0:00:36.717
|7
|Tara Whitten (Can) Canada
|0:00:36.753
|8
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Australia
|0:00:37.025
|9
|Cari Higgins (USA) United States Of America
|0:00:37.307
|10
|Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:37.475
|11
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:37.704
|12
|Gemma Dudley (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:37.909
|13
|Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:38.144
|14
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|0:00:38.158
|15
|Maki Tabata (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:38.196
|16
|Elena Tchalykh (Aze) Azerbaijan
|0:00:38.388
|17
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
|0:00:38.538
|18
|Colmenares Colmenares Yeny Lorena (Col) Colombia
|0:00:38.690
|19
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia
|0:00:38.765
|20
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico
|0:00:38.805
|21
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:38.850
|22
|Paola Munoz (Chi) Chile
|0:00:39.005
|23
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
|0:00:39.439
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland
|2
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|3
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain
|4
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
|5
|Tara Whitten (Can) Canada
|6
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Netherlands
|7
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
|8
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
|9
|Cari Higgins (USA) United States Of America
|10
|Elena Tchalykh (Aze) Azerbaijan
|11
|Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation
|12
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand
|13
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Australia
|14
|Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukraine
|15
|Gemma Dudley (NZl) New Zealand
|16
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia
|17
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico
|18
|Colmenares Colmenares Yeny Lorena (Col) Colombia
|19
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|20
|Maki Tabata (Jpn) Japan
|21
|Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland
|22
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus
|REL
|Paola Munoz (Chi) Chile
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa)
|26
|pts
|2
|Tara Whitten (Can)
|31
|3
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol)
|40
|4
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra)
|46
|5
|Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus)
|47
|6
|Marianne Vos (Ned)
|48
|7
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus)
|53
|8
|Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr)
|54
|9
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr)
|57
|10
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel)
|58
|11
|Cari Higgins (USA)
|66
|12
|Elena Tchalykh (Aze)
|67
|13
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze)
|75
|14
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha)
|76
|15
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger)
|78
|16
|Pascale Schnider (Swi)
|83
|17
|Maki Tabata (Jpn)
|94
|18
|Gemma Dudley (NZl)
|97
|19
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk)
|107
|20
|Colmenares Colmenares Yeny Lorena (Col)
|116
|21
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita)
|116
|22
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex)
|118
|23
|Paola Munoz (Chn)
|122
|DNF
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australia
|0:03:56.913
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Australia
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Australia
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Australia
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Australia
|2
|Russia
|0:04:02.354
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Russian Federation
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation
|Alexei Markov (Rus) Russian Federation
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Russian Federation
|3
|Great Britain
|0:04:01.456
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain
|Steven Burke (GBr) Great Britain
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|New Zealand
|0:04:01.602
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
-
WyndyMilla Saw Doctor Dura-Ace Di2 reviewThe WyndyMilla Saw Doctor is a British-designed, Italian-built aero bike that prioritises self-expression to complement its performance
-
Trek bikes Black Friday deals: the best Trek deals available in the Black Friday saleNow that Black Friday deals are in full swing here are some of the best deals on Trek bikes
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy