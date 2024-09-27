Calling all bike mechanics! Shimano launches inaugural European bike mechanics championships
The competition aims to promote the role of bike mechanics and the career opportunities in the profession
World-renowned component manufacturer, Shimano, has today announced the inaugural European Bike Mechanics Championships, in a move designed to promote mechanics' vital role in the cycling industry.
With more and more bikes out there, the demand for professional maintenance is growing, it says, with the competition designed to showcase bike mechanics' expertise.
The event will take place from 5 to 7 October in Mechelen, Belgium, where teams of mechanics from a number of countries will compete against the clock to tackle a series of technical challenges which aim to test their skills and knowledge.
Represented will be teams from 13 European countries, including the UK, as well as Brazil as a guest competitor.
There'll be coverage of the competition on Eurosport's 'The Breakway' too, hosted by the channel's Olympic Games and road racing presenter Orla Chennaoui.
With the championships, Shimano aims to raise awareness of the importance of regular bike servicing. It also wants to promote working as a bike mechanic as a rewarding, future-proof career path.
"This event showcases the exceptional talent and dedication of these unsung heroes," says Marc van Rooij, President of Shimano Europe. "As the cycling industry continues to thrive, we want to inspire the next generation of mechanics and reinforce the vital role they play in ensuring a positive cycling experience for all.”
It’s also an opportunity for the brand to promote its Europe-wide training centres and online learning platform.
Shimano points out that, with cycling seen as an increasingly important mode of transport in the fight against climate change, the need for professional bike servicing can only continue to grow.
Groupsets continue to become evermore complex, with extra gears and electronic shifting making precision maintenance vital.
Meanwhile, other trends including integration, hydraulic brakes and the rise of electric bikes add to the breadth of expertise needed to keep modern bikes running smoothly.
Look out for video highlights and other content after the event.
