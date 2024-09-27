Calling all bike mechanics! Shimano launches inaugural European bike mechanics championships

By
published

The competition aims to promote the role of bike mechanics and the career opportunities in the profession

Shimano European mechanics championships 2024
(Image credit: Shimano)

World-renowned component manufacturer, Shimano, has today announced the inaugural European Bike Mechanics Championships, in a move designed to promote mechanics' vital role in the cycling industry. 

With more and more bikes out there, the demand for professional maintenance is growing, it says, with the competition designed to showcase bike mechanics' expertise.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Paul Norman

Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way. Paul has contributed to Cyclingnews' tech coverage for a few years, helping to maintain the freshness of our buying guides and deals content, as well as writing a number of our voucher code pages. 