Cairn launches the BRAVe, a do-it-all e-bike that defies categorisation

Cairn Cycles has just launched the BRAVe, its all-terrain e-bike that is designed to truly do it all.

The brand, part of Hunt and The Rider Firm, has set out to defy categorisation and produce a bike that it says will “empower riders and their imaginations to unlock new experiences.”

At first glance, the BRAVe resembles a gravel bike, with its shallow flared drop bars, 1x SRAM Apex 1 drivetrain and tan-walled Maxxis Recon Race EXO TR tyres. Yet many of its features point to other possible uses to expand its offering into other disciplines.

Best electric bikes : Assisted bikes for road, gravel, commuting and more

Best electric gravel bikes : our pick of the best bikes for assisted off-road adventures

Best electric road bikes : Ride faster and further for less effort

According to Cairn, the design of the BRAVe draws inspiration from gravel and mountain bikes, combining the best of both worlds into a bike “that takes us back to the core of what cycling is all about — discovery, adventure, freedom and most importantly, fun.”

The geometry strikes a balance between gravel and mountain biking: it’s relatively long and slack to offer stability and control, while the seat tube is short and steep, combined with a reasonably tall stack height for comfort and more efficient climbing. Throw in enough tyre clearance to run 29x2.5in rubber and this spells out the potential for a variety of ride styles.

The BRAVe is powered by the Shimano Steps E7000 system, largely due to its subtle controllability (as opposed to some e-bike systems which can be overly powerful and unpredictable for some riders). The Steps E7000 motor offers 60Nm of torque, balancing power, range and weight, with a view to encouraging and inspiring confidence in the rider. The motor is paired with a Shimano E8016 630Wh external battery pack that’s semi-integrated into the down tube, offering easy removal.

E-bike battery care : Balancing speed and battery life

Best electric bike helmets : protect your head with a quality e-bike lid

The BRAVe 1.0 Drop Bar model comes equipped with SRAM Apex 1 gearing and Ritchey Beacon Comp bars (Image credit: Cairn Cycles)

For a truly versatile experience, the BRAVe is available in both drop bar and flat bar configurations. Fourteen bosses, including three bottle mounts (two for size small), should make it possible to attach almost anything and customise it for your specific needs, plus it’s compatible with mudguards.

Both interactions of the BRAVe come equipped with tubeless-ready Ryde Disc rims, 180mm SRAM disc rotors, a top tube-mounted fuel bag, kickstand, rack and mudguards. The drop-bar version also features a Ritchey Beacon Comp handlebar with 36-degree flare and 4.5-degree backsweep, while the flat bar model is kitted out with Microshift Advent X gearing and Tektro hydraulic disc brakes.

The Cairn BRAVe 2.0 Flat Bar is powered by Microshift Advent X gearing (Image credit: Cairn Cycles)

The BRAVe is currently available for pre-order with delivery estimated for December 2021.

The BRAVe 1.0 Drop Bar retails at £2,549 / €2,941.94 / $3,534.86 / AU$4,578.00.

The BRAVe 2.0 Flat Bar retails at £2,189.00 / €2,526.44 / $3,035.62 / AU$3,931.44.

It’s available in four sizes, from S-XL, and is claimed to accommodate riders between 5 feet 2 inches and 6 feet 4 inches.

For riders in the UK, the BRAVe can be purchased using the Cyclescheme.