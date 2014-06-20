Bruyneel appealed case to CAS before WADA

Image 1 of 2 Lance Armstrong and Johan Bruyneel at their first official RadioShack press conference. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 2 of 2 Roberto Heras and Johan Bruyneel at the Vuelta (Image credit: AFP)

Cyclingnews can confirm that Johan Bruyneel has appealed the decision to ban him for ten years from sport. The news comes just days after World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announced that they would appeal to Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for an extension of the Belgian’s sentence.

However Cyclingnews understands that Bruyneel lodged his appeal with CAS before WADA’s motion. When contacted by Cyclingnews, CAS stated only that “this [email] is to confirm that Mr Bruyneel has filed an appeal.”

Bruyneel was handed a ten year ban from the sport in April for his part in the doping practices that occurred at US Postal and Discovery, teams which the Belgian managed. The case was brought by the US Anti-Doping Agency in 2012 and also saw Lance Armstrong handed a life-time ban.

Unlike Armstrong, Bruyneel chose to fight the charges. After a relatively length case, with a hearing taking place in London in December of last year, Bruyneel was sanctioned. Doctor Pedro Celaya and trainer Jose 'Pepe" Marti, who worked under Bruyneel were also handed eight-year sanctions.

Bruyneel had a 21 day window in which he could lodge an appeal. Cyclingnews understands that he did so at the last possible moment, challenging the case and ruling over national jurisdiction. Bruyneel argued in the lead up to the case that USADA had no right to sanction him.

Bruyneel was not available for comment when contacted by Cyclingnews but Cyclingnews understands that WADA had the right to appeal the decision up to 21 days after Bruyneel lodged his first motion.

In a statement last week WADA said, "In appealing the AAA’s decision to CAS, WADA requests that consideration be given to longer sanctions for all three individuals involved in order to best protect athletes, and ensure a clean sport of cycling.

"UCI and USADA are supportive of the appeal to seek longer sanctions, and will provide support to WADA during this process."