WADA wants longer bans for Bruyneel and associates

The World Anti-Doping Agency has filed an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), requesting longer bans for three men involved in doping at Lance Armstrong's former US Postal Service Team: team manager Johan Bruyneel, doctor Pedro Celaya and trainer Jose 'Pepe" Marti.

In April, the 2012 case brought by the US Anti-Doping Agency was finally concluded when Bruyneel was handed a 10-year ban from sport by the American Arbitration Association North American Court of Arbitration for Sport. Celaya and Marti were each given 8-year bans.

WADA issued a statement today only saying, "In appealing the AAA’s decision to CAS, WADA requests that consideration be given to longer sanctions for all three individuals involved in order to best protect athletes, and ensure a clean sport of cycling.

"UCI and USADA are supportive of the appeal to seek longer sanctions, and will provide support to WADA during this process."

The agency stated that none of the involved organisations would be making further comments until the CAS makes a decision on the appeal.