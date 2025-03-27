Classic Brugge-De Panne medical updates – Stitches for Tim Merlier, collapsed lung and broken ribs for Lionel Taminiaux

By published

A series of falls on run to line leaves some finishing in ripped up kit and covered with wounds as others have to abandon injured

Belgian Piet Allegaert of Cofidis and Belgian Milan Fretin of Cofidis pictured after a fall during the &#039;Classic Brugge-De Panne&#039; men&#039;s elite one-day cycling race, 195,6 km from Brugge to De Panne, Wednesday 26 March 2025. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM (Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Piet Allegaert and Milan Fretin of Cofidis were involved in one of the earlier crashes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Multiple crashes in the final kilometres of the men’s Classic Brugge-De Panne on Wednesday took a significant toll, with a number of teams delivering updates on rider injuries into the evening.

Lotto’s Lionel Taminiaux, who had been expected to race the E3 Saxo Classic on Friday, was among those hardest hit and also wasn’t the only rider from his team to fall.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in
Belgian Piet Allegaert of Cofidis and Belgian Milan Fretin of Cofidis pictured after a fall during the &#039;Classic Brugge-De Panne&#039; men&#039;s elite one-day cycling race, 195,6 km from Brugge to De Panne, Wednesday 26 March 2025. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM (Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Classic Brugge-De Panne medical updates – Stitches for Tim Merlier, collapsed lung and broken ribs for Lionel Taminiaux
Snow was an indicator that the high mountains had arrived on stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya with more to follow on stage 4
Volta a Catalunya celebrates summit finish on 'cycling landmark' Montserrat for first time in 30 years
FIRENZE ITALY JUNE 27 Magnus Cort of Denmark Alexander Kristoff of Norway Soren Waerenskjold of Norway Jonas Abrahamsen of Norway Tobias Halland Johannessen of Norway Johannes Kulset of Norway Rasmus Fossum Tiller of Norway Odd Christian Eiking of Norway and Team UnoX Mobility during the 111th Tour de France 2024 Team Presentation UCIWT on June 27 2024 in Firenze Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Extra Tour de France wildcard invitations, test of gear restrictions approved by Pro Cycling Council
Team Ineos&#039; Egan Bernal (R) rides during the 3rd stage of the 2025 Volta a Catalunya cycling tour of Catalonia, a 178,3 km race between Viladecans and La Molina, on March 26, 2025. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
Egan Bernal calls Volta a Catalunya stage 'crazy' as sprint decides major climbing stage
Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) takes a moment to enjoy the stage 3 victory and GC lead as he sits next to snowbank on mountaintop finish Wednesday at Volta a Catalunya
'I've beaten a great rival' - new Volta a Catalunya leader Juan Ayuso says after narrow mountaintop victory over Primož Roglič
Belgium&#039;s Edward Theuns of Lidl-Trek is seen after falling down during the &#039;Classic Brugge-De Panne&#039;
Four crashes spoil sprinters' hopes in 'really dangerous final' of Classic Brugge-De Panne
Latest in News
Belgian Piet Allegaert of Cofidis and Belgian Milan Fretin of Cofidis pictured after a fall during the &#039;Classic Brugge-De Panne&#039; men&#039;s elite one-day cycling race, 195,6 km from Brugge to De Panne, Wednesday 26 March 2025. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM (Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Classic Brugge-De Panne medical updates – Stitches for Tim Merlier, collapsed lung and broken ribs for Lionel Taminiaux
Snow was an indicator that the high mountains had arrived on stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya with more to follow on stage 4
Volta a Catalunya celebrates summit finish on 'cycling landmark' Montserrat for first time in 30 years
FIRENZE ITALY JUNE 27 Magnus Cort of Denmark Alexander Kristoff of Norway Soren Waerenskjold of Norway Jonas Abrahamsen of Norway Tobias Halland Johannessen of Norway Johannes Kulset of Norway Rasmus Fossum Tiller of Norway Odd Christian Eiking of Norway and Team UnoX Mobility during the 111th Tour de France 2024 Team Presentation UCIWT on June 27 2024 in Firenze Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Extra Tour de France wildcard invitations, test of gear restrictions approved by Pro Cycling Council
Team Ineos&#039; Egan Bernal (R) rides during the 3rd stage of the 2025 Volta a Catalunya cycling tour of Catalonia, a 178,3 km race between Viladecans and La Molina, on March 26, 2025. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
Egan Bernal calls Volta a Catalunya stage 'crazy' as sprint decides major climbing stage
Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) takes a moment to enjoy the stage 3 victory and GC lead as he sits next to snowbank on mountaintop finish Wednesday at Volta a Catalunya
'I've beaten a great rival' - new Volta a Catalunya leader Juan Ayuso says after narrow mountaintop victory over Primož Roglič
Belgium&#039;s Edward Theuns of Lidl-Trek is seen after falling down during the &#039;Classic Brugge-De Panne&#039;
Four crashes spoil sprinters' hopes in 'really dangerous final' of Classic Brugge-De Panne
More news
Snow was an indicator that the high mountains had arrived on stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya with more to follow on stage 4

Volta a Catalunya celebrates summit finish on 'cycling landmark' Montserrat for first time in 30 years
FIRENZE ITALY JUNE 27 Magnus Cort of Denmark Alexander Kristoff of Norway Soren Waerenskjold of Norway Jonas Abrahamsen of Norway Tobias Halland Johannessen of Norway Johannes Kulset of Norway Rasmus Fossum Tiller of Norway Odd Christian Eiking of Norway and Team UnoX Mobility during the 111th Tour de France 2024 Team Presentation UCIWT on June 27 2024 in Firenze Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Extra Tour de France wildcard invitations, test of gear restrictions approved by Pro Cycling Council
Snow was an indicator that the high mountains had arrived on stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya with more to follow on stage 4

Volta a Catalunya celebrates summit finish on 'cycling landmark' Montserrat for first time in 30 years
See more latest
Most Popular
Snow was an indicator that the high mountains had arrived on stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya with more to follow on stage 4
Volta a Catalunya celebrates summit finish on 'cycling landmark' Montserrat for first time in 30 years
FIRENZE ITALY JUNE 27 Magnus Cort of Denmark Alexander Kristoff of Norway Soren Waerenskjold of Norway Jonas Abrahamsen of Norway Tobias Halland Johannessen of Norway Johannes Kulset of Norway Rasmus Fossum Tiller of Norway Odd Christian Eiking of Norway and Team UnoX Mobility during the 111th Tour de France 2024 Team Presentation UCIWT on June 27 2024 in Firenze Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Extra Tour de France wildcard invitations, test of gear restrictions approved by Pro Cycling Council
Team Ineos&#039; Egan Bernal (R) rides during the 3rd stage of the 2025 Volta a Catalunya cycling tour of Catalonia, a 178,3 km race between Viladecans and La Molina, on March 26, 2025. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
Egan Bernal calls Volta a Catalunya stage 'crazy' as sprint decides major climbing stage
Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) takes a moment to enjoy the stage 3 victory and GC lead as he sits next to snowbank on mountaintop finish Wednesday at Volta a Catalunya
'I've beaten a great rival' - new Volta a Catalunya leader Juan Ayuso says after narrow mountaintop victory over Primož Roglič
Belgium&#039;s Edward Theuns of Lidl-Trek is seen after falling down during the &#039;Classic Brugge-De Panne&#039;
Four crashes spoil sprinters' hopes in 'really dangerous final' of Classic Brugge-De Panne
New V5RS
Tadej Pogačar spotted testing brand new bike ahead of Flanders-Roubaix double attempt
Tadej Pogačar attacks Mathieu van der Poel on the Poggio during the 2025 Milan-San Remo
'I think he has a chance' – Mathieu van der Poel considers Tadej Pogačar a serious Paris-Roubaix threat
MARGUERITTES FRANCE FEBRUARY 06 Martin Svrcek of Slovakia and Team Soudal QuickStep competes during the 55th Etoile de Besseges Tour du Gard 2025 Stage 2 a 16583km stage from Domessargues to Marguerittes on February 06 2025 in Marguerittes France Photo by Billy CeustersGetty Images
Martin Svrček's harrowing crash on Cipressa descent in Milan-San Remo sparks call for new safety measures
ARSCHOT BELGIUM MARCH 02 Tiffany Cromwell of Australia and Team CANYONSRAM signing prior to the 17th Fenix Omloop van het Hageland 2025 a 1356km one day race from Aarschot to TieltWinge on March 02 2025 in Aarschot Belgium Photo by Rhode Van ElsenGetty Images
Surgery for Tiffany Cromwell after first fractures of career at Milan-San Remo
Apple AirPods Pro 2 and charging case
At $169.99 the Apple AirPods Pro Gen 2 have hit the cheapest price we've seen this year – a must-buy in Amazon Big Spring Sale?