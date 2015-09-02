Cameron Meyer weighing up options for 2016

Image 1 of 6 Cam Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 6 Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) in the combativity jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Cameron Meyer looking to continue his Tour de Suisse run of success (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Cam Meyer with his trophy and a view (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 6 Cameron Meyer (Orica GreenEdge) wins the second stage at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 Damien Howson makes an attack followed closely by Will Clarke (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

After four seasons with Orica-GreenEdge, Cameron Meyer is leaving the Australian team for new challenges. Meyer's agent Wayne Evans told Cyclingnews that he is currently in negotiations with "Giant Alpecin, Team Sky, MTN-Qhubeka, BMC, IAM Cycling, Etixx-Quick Step and Cannondale-Garmin".

Meyer has shown himself to be a general classification contender in week-long stage races as success at the Tour Down Under in 2011 and Jayco Herald Sun Tour earlier this year attests to. Fifth places at the Tour of California and Tour of Turkey, alongside tenth overall and three days in the leader's jersey at the Tour de Suisse are further evidence of Meyer's potential when given the opportunity of team leadership.

A two-time national champion against the clock and a member of the 2013 Tour de France and 2014 Giro d'Italia team time trial wins, Meyer's time trialling ability is another string to his bow and it is this characteristic and one-week ability that Evans is illustrating to potential teams.

"His thoughts are that he can be a very good contributor in a grand tour team," Evans said of Meyer and his thoughts on a team for 2016. "He's a very good team time trialler, one of the best in the world at that, so he's a handy guy to have when you're trying to stop your tiny climbing guys losing minutes to other teams. He's also light enough to be a domestique when it gets a little lumpier so he's there as an assets for the team leader. So he's good in that capacity as a grand tour rider but for his own personal attributes, the one-week tours I think he feels he can go out there and win them.

"Races like Tour Down Under, California, Romandie, Suisse, Paris-Nice … those sorts of races are ones he can aim for."

Currently racing the Vuelta a Espana where he has been on domestique duty for dual stage winner and previous race leader Esteban Chaves on the climbs and stage winer Caleb Ewan on the flat, Evans added that Meyer is likely to look for "breakaway chances" to remind teams of his ability.

Evans is looking to secure Meyer's future for 2016 and beyond by the end of the Vuelta which finishes September 13 but acknowledged several factors, such as the proposed 2017 squad quotas and ongoing discussions regarding Mark Cavendish's future have ensured the 2015-2016 transfer market is one of the toughest in recent years.

Further contract discussion

Along with Cameron Meyer, Evans also has Travis Meyer on his books although the Drapac rider is secure with a contract for next season. A rider on Evans' roster that's looking for a change is Budget Forklift's Michael Torckler, who since critically injured in a hit-and-run collision in 2012 has shown his talent primarily on the North American scene. The 28-year-old, who Evans likens to Leo König, recently animated the opening stage of the USA Pro Challenge, fresh from riding the Tour of Utah, finishing the race in 54th place overall for the second year running.

"He's a guy that I think has capability so I am looking for teams who are looking to take on a guy at 'none-expensive price level', not your Nairo Quintana’s and your high end guys who can climb," Evans said of Torckler's potential. "We’re looking for teams who will look at him as a guy who can develop and take him on as a good domestique for the mountains stages.

Drapac's Malcom Rudolph is another rider Evans is looking to secure a move for with Pro-Continental teams reportedly interested in the 26-year-old. Also on the books of Lion Management are two 19-year-old's, Sam Welsford and Ben O'Connor, that Evans is looking to secure deals for. For O'Connor a place on the U23 WorldTour Academy team the likely destination for 2016 despite interest from trade team. For Welsford, who is aiming for a place on the Olympic track team next year, Evans explained a contract for 2017 is on the cards.

Evans also confirmed to Cyclingnews that Damien Howson has extended with Orica-GreenEdge for a further season.