Bradley Wiggins open to the idea of racing in 2017

Bradley Wiggins has told Cyclingnews that he is open to the idea of continuing racing in 2017. The former Tour de France winner is targeting a gold medal in the Olympic Games this summer as part of the Great Britain Olympic pursuit team but his initial plans centred around retiring this season with Rio and a few subsequent events acting as a swansong for the former Team Sky leader and Tour de France winner.

Those plans remain on track but with his WIGGINS team providing a new lease of life and the ability to pick and choose his race programme, Wiggins admits that there is a temptation to saddle up for one more campaign.

“This is probably the last year, but I had visions of riding Dubai next year but I’ve not really made my mind up,” Wiggins recently told Cyclingnews.

Wiggins recently won a track world title alongside Mark Cavendish in the Madison at the World Championships in London and he confirmed that London would certainly be his last track worlds – although the Six Day season is likely to feature on his programme.

“We’ll see how the year goes. It’s nice being world champion again, and this was my last worlds that’s for sure. I’m certainly not going to do another Olympics but whether I continue racing domestically, help the young guy and enjoy my racing, I don’t know. If me continuing helps the team get into races like California again, then I might squeeze another twelve months out. I say all this now but we’ll see after the winter.”

Wiggins’ next race will be the Tour de Yorkshire. From there he will head to the Tour of California, his last road race before the Olympic Games.

“It’s Yorkshire, California and then I’ll do the Tour of Britain after the Olympics and then the Six-Days in the winter.”

The WIGGINS Team will also compete in this month's Tour of Croatia.