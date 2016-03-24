Wiggins out of Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali with flu

Bradley Wiggins (Team WIGGINS)

A flu will see 2012 Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins miss the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali after the 35-year-old was set to make his debut at the Italian stage race with his Team WIGGINS squad.

On Tuesday, Wiggins launched the Prudential RideLondon Surrey 46 sportive in London but has since fallen ill with his his team informing race organisers he won't be starting. The WIGGINS team for the race will be Samuel Lowe, Liam Holohan, James Knox, Mark Christian, Daniel Pearson, Jake Kelly and Scott Davies. It will be first stage race of the season for the riders, expect for Christian and Holohan who both rode the Dubai Tour.

Wiggins started his road season at the Challenge Mallorca with the Great Britain squad, making his WIGGINS debut in 2016 at the Dubai Tour before turning his attention to the track, winning the madison world title in London with Mark Cavendish. This is the final season of Wiggins' career as the Briton aims to leave on a high note by winning the team pursuit gold medal at the Rio Olympics in August.

An appearance at the Tour of California, a race Wiggins won in 2014, is confirmed with starts at the Tour de Yorkshire and Tour of Britain likely to follow.

The four-day UIC 2.1 race starts later today with a split stage, a 93.5km road race in Gatteo to be followed by a team time trial in the afternoon with the novel format of two four-rider teams per team. Stage 2 takes the riders from Riccione to Sogliano al Rubicone, with stage 3 starting in Calderara di Reno (Loc. Bargellino) and finishing Crevalcore. The race concludes on Sunday in Pavullo with a summit finish.

