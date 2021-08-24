Boswell, Gomez Villafane claim Belgian Waffle Ride crowns in Asheville - Gallery

Image 1 of 21 Ian Boswell put in his winning attack on a steep paved climb late in the race (Image credit: Belgian Waffle Ride) Image 2 of 21 Sofia Gomez Villafane (CLIF Pro Team) won the women's event (Image credit: Belgian Waffle Ride) Image 3 of 21 Ian Boswell leads the pack early in the race (Image credit: Belgian Waffle Ride) Image 4 of 21 Flavia Oliveira amid the pack (Image credit: Belgian Waffle Ride) Image 5 of 21 Images from the 2021 Belgian Waffle Ride in Asheville (Image credit: Belgian Waffle Ride) Image 6 of 21 Ian Boswell (Wahoo) leads the Belgian Waffle Ride (Image credit: Belgian Waffle Ride) Image 7 of 21 Flavia Oliveira (Excel Sports) was second (Image credit: Belgian Waffle Ride) Image 8 of 21 The Asheville BWR went around the lovely Lake Summit on its gravel road (Image credit: Belgian Waffle Ride) Image 9 of 21 Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) leads along Lake Summit (Image credit: Belgian Waffle Ride) Image 10 of 21 Sofia Gomez Villafane (CLIF Pro Team) finishes as first woman (Image credit: Belgian Waffle Ride) Image 11 of 21 Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis) would finish fourth (Image credit: Belgian Waffle Ride) Image 12 of 21 The start of the BWR Asheville (Image credit: Belgian Waffle Ride) Image 13 of 21 Flavia Oliveira (Excel Sports) during the 2021 Belgian Waffle Ride in Asheville (Image credit: Belgian Waffle Ride) Image 14 of 21 A sharp hairpin on gravel on the Lake Summit section (Image credit: Belgian Waffle Ride) Image 15 of 21 Tiffany Cromwell at the start (Image credit: Belgian Waffle Ride) Image 16 of 21 The Asheville Belgian Waffle Ride went through the dense woods of Dupont Forest (Image credit: Belgian Waffle Ride) Image 17 of 21 Mud on the 2021 Belgian Waffle Ride in Asheville (Image credit: Belgian Waffle Ride) Image 18 of 21 Scenery from the 2021 Belgian Waffle Ride in Asheville (Image credit: Belgian Waffle Ride) Image 19 of 21 Scenery from the 2021 Belgian Waffle Ride in Asheville (Image credit: Belgian Waffle Ride) Image 20 of 21 The 2021 Belgian Waffle Ride in Asheville at the Cascade Lake gravel section (Image credit: Belgian Waffle Ride) Image 21 of 21 Riders during the 2021 Belgian Waffle Ride in Asheville (Image credit: Belgian Waffle Ride)

Ian Boswell (Wahoo) continued his domination of the North American gravel scene, taking out the win in the Asheville Belgian Waffle Ride on August 21. The Unbound Gravel 200 race winner stormed clear of a select group on the final paved ascent after 90 miles of racing to seal the victory over Adam Roberge (Scuderia Pinarello) and Brennan Wertz (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees).

Sofia Gomez Villafane (CLIF Pro Team) added to his recent victory at Crusher in the Tushar to win the women's event ahead of Flavia Oliveira Parks (Excel Sports) and Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM).

Heavy rains and flooding from the remnants of tropical storm Fred shortened the course slightly but the route still took in an ample number of gravel sections in North and South Carolina, including sectors around the scenic Lake Summit and Green River. The route circled the DuPont State Recreational Forest, climbing Pinnacle Mountain Road and descending past Cascade Lake before climbing Jeter Mountain Road to the finish at the Ride Kanuga mountain bike park and conference center.

Men Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ian Boswell (Wahoo) 4:43:04 2 Adam Roberge (Scuderia Pinarello) 0:01:34 3 Brennan Wertz (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees) 0:01:37 4 Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis shimano cx) 0:03:03 5 Russell Finsterwald (CLIF Pro Team) 0:03:04 6 Dylan Johnson (Niner) 0:03:05 7 Jeremiah Bishop (CANYON) 0:06:33 8 Conor Schunk (Aevolo) 0:09:13 9 Will Hardin (Project Echelon) 0:11:42 10 Logan Kasper (Flow formulas the black bibs) 0:11:43