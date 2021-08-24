Boswell, Gomez Villafane claim Belgian Waffle Ride crowns in Asheville - Gallery
By Cyclingnews
Rain, mud no deterrent to gravel adventurers
Ian Boswell (Wahoo) continued his domination of the North American gravel scene, taking out the win in the Asheville Belgian Waffle Ride on August 21. The Unbound Gravel 200 race winner stormed clear of a select group on the final paved ascent after 90 miles of racing to seal the victory over Adam Roberge (Scuderia Pinarello) and Brennan Wertz (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees).
Sofia Gomez Villafane (CLIF Pro Team) added to his recent victory at Crusher in the Tushar to win the women's event ahead of Flavia Oliveira Parks (Excel Sports) and Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM).
Heavy rains and flooding from the remnants of tropical storm Fred shortened the course slightly but the route still took in an ample number of gravel sections in North and South Carolina, including sectors around the scenic Lake Summit and Green River. The route circled the DuPont State Recreational Forest, climbing Pinnacle Mountain Road and descending past Cascade Lake before climbing Jeter Mountain Road to the finish at the Ride Kanuga mountain bike park and conference center.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ian Boswell (Wahoo)
|4:43:04
|2
|Adam Roberge (Scuderia Pinarello)
|0:01:34
|3
|Brennan Wertz (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)
|0:01:37
|4
|Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis shimano cx)
|0:03:03
|5
|Russell Finsterwald (CLIF Pro Team)
|0:03:04
|6
|Dylan Johnson (Niner)
|0:03:05
|7
|Jeremiah Bishop (CANYON)
|0:06:33
|8
|Conor Schunk (Aevolo)
|0:09:13
|9
|Will Hardin (Project Echelon)
|0:11:42
|10
|Logan Kasper (Flow formulas the black bibs)
|0:11:43
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sofia Gomez Villafane (CLIF Pro Team)
|5:17:12
|2
|Flavia Oliveira Parks (Excel Sports)
|0:04:38
|3
|Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon/ Sram)
|0:13:30
|4
|Margie Bemis (Team CWA)
|0:23:15
|5
|Vicki Barclay
|0:30:14
|6
|Grace Chappell (RiderBox)
|0:46:23
|7
|Alice Walton (FAFL p/b Sportful)
|0:47:47
|8
|Nora Klingfus (PEaK)
|0:50:41
|9
|Luz Cardona (Cane Creek/The Cycle Path p/b Classic Cycling)
|1:00:02
|10
|Katie Morales (Team Origin)
|1:09:04
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.