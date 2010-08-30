Bos said to be set to return to Rabobank

Image 1 of 3 Theo Bos leads Niki Terpstra. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 3 Who's the boss? Theo Bos (Cervélo TestTeam) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Theo Bos (Cerv (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Theo Bos and Rabobank are on the verge of signing a two-year contract, according to the Dutch media. Bos left the Dutch team to ride for Cervelo TestTeam this year, but now must seek a new team.

Bos, 27, has a contract with Cervelo through 2011, but the team has announced it will stop at the end of this year. “There is still little clarity at Cervelo,” his manager Orlando van den Bosch told the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. “Besides the financial picture, Bos chose the team for its sporting offer. Now the sponsor just withdraws and does not comply with the contracts.”

According to AD.nl, Rabobank team management immediately got in contact with Bos when the first rumours about Cervelo's demise appeared. As many as eight teams are said to have contacted the sprinter, but all are apparently being told that Bos already has a contract. A formal announcement is expected within a few days.

Bos left Rabobank after making his road debut with its Continental team last season, saying that he could not achieve his sporting ambitions on the team. He has four victories this year, all in Spain.