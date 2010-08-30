Bos said to be set to return to Rabobank
Cervelo's departure sends Dutch rider back to previous team
Theo Bos and Rabobank are on the verge of signing a two-year contract, according to the Dutch media. Bos left the Dutch team to ride for Cervelo TestTeam this year, but now must seek a new team.
Related Articles
Bos, 27, has a contract with Cervelo through 2011, but the team has announced it will stop at the end of this year. “There is still little clarity at Cervelo,” his manager Orlando van den Bosch told the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. “Besides the financial picture, Bos chose the team for its sporting offer. Now the sponsor just withdraws and does not comply with the contracts.”
According to AD.nl, Rabobank team management immediately got in contact with Bos when the first rumours about Cervelo's demise appeared. As many as eight teams are said to have contacted the sprinter, but all are apparently being told that Bos already has a contract. A formal announcement is expected within a few days.
Bos left Rabobank after making his road debut with its Continental team last season, saying that he could not achieve his sporting ambitions on the team. He has four victories this year, all in Spain.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy