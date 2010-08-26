Cervélo demise leaves Bos looking for new team

Thor Hushovd plus Theo Bos equals a fast combination. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

With Cervélo looking certain to step out of the role of title sponsor of its eponymous team at the end of this season, agents representing riders like Dutchman Theo Bos are busy fielding offers from other squads looking to scoop up some of the sport's top riders.

Bos' agent Orlando van den Bosch told NuSport that the situation at Cervélo looks serious and it's not very good for Bos. "We do not know officially where he stands," Van den Bosch said.

Cyclingnews understands from several sources that riders from the men's team were notified yesterday via e-mail that the team would end at the conclusion of the current season. Cervélo will reportedly continue with its women's program, something they also confirmed via email to their riders.

Bos, a 27-year-old former track world champion, made his transition to the road with Rabobank's continental team in 2009, and had signed a two-year deal with Cervélo that will not expire until the end of 2011.





"Last year, [Bos] was deliberately chosen for this team, it looked great. With Thor Hushovd, Heinrich Haussler and Theo Bos, Cervélo had a great team, a team with a future."

Now, Van den Bosch is tasked with negotiating new contracts, while Bos himself is preparing to start the Vuelta a Espana this weekend - his first grand tour.

With four wins under his belt this season, Bos shouldn't have to worry about finding a team, his agent said. "I have recently had inquiries from several teams about Theo. They called me again today when the news came, and also some new teams. I have a few cards to play, but first we have to see what the situation is."

Bos' teammates also have their agents working hard on negotiations for the coming season. Paris-Roubaix runner-up Thor Hushovd's agent Alex Carera confirmed to procycling.no that he is talking with Garmin-Transitions, and that other big ProTour teams have approached him. Heinrich Haussler is also said to be in talks with Garmin-Transitions.