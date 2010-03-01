Bos thrilled to beat Cavendish for first season victory

Who's the boss? Theo Bos (Cervélo TestTeam) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Theo Bos “didn't dare to dream” that he would take his first victory of the season so early in the year. Beating Mark Cavendish to win the Clasica de Almeria “was a super cool experience,” the Cervelo TestTeam rider said.

"I was sitting on Mark's wheel, saw the line getting closer and went for it," Bos told Sportweek.nl. "Mark got on my wheel, but he could not come around me anymore."

HTC-Columbia's Cavendish has dominated the sprints in the last two season but is not yet on form. “He is not good now and has weight problems. When he's in top form, I think he's still a bit better than me,” Bos said. “But however you look at it, I have beaten the champion.”

The 26-year-old Dutch rider, who previously rode for the Rabobank Continental Team, is happy at Cervelo, saying “I notice every day that the plans of the team suit me very well.”

Bos, who has extensive track experience, including five world titles, said he was happy to see he still had most of the speed from the track. “I haven't really lost that touch. At the same time I realise I can handle the climbs better. Today I rode up alongside Cavendish. I can still improve my climbing, but for now I'm happy."

Bos will be able to work on those climbing skills in his next race, the Vuelta a Murcia, March 3-7. “That should toughen me up even more,” he said, adding that he is building up to the Vuelta a Espana later this year.