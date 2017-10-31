Bora-Hansgrohe go rock climbing and begin work for 2018 season - Gallery

Riders and staff plan race calendars, check bike positions and core strength
Bora-Hansgrohe is one of the first teams to begin preparation for the 2018 season, with riders and staff recently gathering Lienz, in the East Tyrol region of Austria. Almost all of the team's riders and staff attended as they laid the ground work for 2018. World champion Peter Sagan was absent after recently becoming a father, while new signing Peter Kennaugh was busy riding the Six Day London with Mark Cavendish.
New riders in attendance included Daniel Oss, Davide Formolo and Felix Großschartner. Bora-Hansgrohe will have a 27-rider roster in 2018, with Sagan leading the team in the Classics and sprints. Rafal Majka, Formolo and Leopold König will be leaders for the Grand Tours and stage races, with Sam Bennett a protected sprinter and the likes of Marcus Burghardt, Maciej Bodnar, Lukas Pöstlberger, Jay McCarthy and Kennaugh offering experience and race-winning ability.
The riders and staff spent much of their time in meetings, analysing the 2017 season and planning for 2018. Riders held individual talks with sports directors to plan their goals and race calendars for 2018. They also underwent bike-fitting sessions with sponsor Specialized to track their position and make any adjustments to shoe insoles and saddles.
The riders did some body mobility testing and gym sessions to improve their core stability and movement. One day was dedicated to team unity, with everyone taking part in a hike and climbing session.
Click or swipe through the gallery above to see the Bora-Hansgrohe riders and staff attempting rock climbing and during their gym work and bike fit sessions.
