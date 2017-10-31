Bora-Hansgrohe go rock climbing and begin work for 2018 season - Gallery

Image 1 of 29 The riders seemed to enjoy the day outside (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe) Image 2 of 29 It's time to go climbing (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe) Image 3 of 29 Daniel Oss seems to have cut his hair for the winter (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe) Image 4 of 29 Not everyone seemed happy to be outside (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe) Image 5 of 29 Leopold König caught in the crowd (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe) Image 6 of 29 Rafał Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe) Image 7 of 29 Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe) Image 8 of 29 Peter Sagan was on paternity leave but Juraj Sagan attended the camp (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe) Image 9 of 29 New signing Davide Formolo (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe) Image 10 of 29 The Bora-Hansgrohe riders and staff gathered in East Tyrol (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe) Image 11 of 29 The riders were smiling at the start of the hike (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe) Image 12 of 29 New signings Davide Formolo and Daniel Oss on the front (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe) Image 13 of 29 Thumbs up from Rafa Majka (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe) Image 14 of 29 Ralph Denk leads the hike in the East Tyrol forest (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe) Image 15 of 29 Riders did core strength sessions (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe) Image 16 of 29 Core strength and flexibility is important (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe) Image 17 of 29 Riders got new shoe insoles (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe) Image 18 of 29 The riders seemed happy to be back together (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe) Image 19 of 29 Time to climb (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe) Image 20 of 29 Ralph Denk explains the day out (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe) Image 21 of 29 After the hiking and rock climbing it was time for a beer (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe) Image 22 of 29 Reaching the top is like winning a race (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe) Image 23 of 29 Thumbs up he made it (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe) Image 24 of 29 The only way is up (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe) Image 25 of 29 Rock climbing, like cycling, is a team effort (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe) Image 26 of 29 Maciej Bodnar takes to the ropes (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe) Image 27 of 29 The riders seem happy to begin the new season (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe) Image 28 of 29 The 2018 Bora-Hansgrohe riders and staff (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe) Image 29 of 29 Team manager Ralph Denk enjoys a glass of wine with Gregor Mühlberger and Lukas Pöstlberger (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe)

Bora-Hansgrohe is one of the first teams to begin preparation for the 2018 season, with riders and staff recently gathering Lienz, in the East Tyrol region of Austria. Almost all of the team's riders and staff attended as they laid the ground work for 2018. World champion Peter Sagan was absent after recently becoming a father, while new signing Peter Kennaugh was busy riding the Six Day London with Mark Cavendish.

New riders in attendance included Daniel Oss, Davide Formolo and Felix Großschartner. Bora-Hansgrohe will have a 27-rider roster in 2018, with Sagan leading the team in the Classics and sprints. Rafal Majka, Formolo and Leopold König will be leaders for the Grand Tours and stage races, with Sam Bennett a protected sprinter and the likes of Marcus Burghardt, Maciej Bodnar, Lukas Pöstlberger, Jay McCarthy and Kennaugh offering experience and race-winning ability.

The riders and staff spent much of their time in meetings, analysing the 2017 season and planning for 2018. Riders held individual talks with sports directors to plan their goals and race calendars for 2018. They also underwent bike-fitting sessions with sponsor Specialized to track their position and make any adjustments to shoe insoles and saddles.

The riders did some body mobility testing and gym sessions to improve their core stability and movement. One day was dedicated to team unity, with everyone taking part in a hike and climbing session.

