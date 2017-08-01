Daniel Oss signs for Bora-Hansgrohe

Image 1 of 5 Daniel Oss (BMC) recons the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Manuel Quinziato tries to give Daniel Oss a haircut after BMC win the Worlds team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Daniel Oss of BMC Racing (Image credit: Reuben Bakker-Dyos / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 5 Daniel Oss (BMC) on the attack on stage 2 of the Tour de Pologne. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Daniel Oss (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Daniel Oss is one of the first riders whose destination is known for next season after Bora-Hansgrohe confirmed that he has signed for them for 2018. Oss will be joined on the roster by Peter Kennaugh, who leaves Team Sky after seven years with the British set-up.

Oss rode with Peter Sagan at Liquigas before he left for the BMC Racing team in 2013. In that time, Oss has become one of Greg Van Avermaet's most important domestiques in the Classics and played a very key role in the Belgian's victory at Paris-Roubaix earlier this season. He has also helped them to team time trial success at the Tour de France and the World Championships. It is his Classics capabilities, however, that made him a go-to man for Bora-Hansgrohe.

"Oss was always on our list. He is a very reliable rider, performing over the whole season. Besides that, he is used to work for big leaders, and in our team, he will play a key role on the side of Peter Sagan in the spring Classics," said team manager Ralph Denk.

Oss will also join his former BMC teammate Marcus Burghardt at the German outfit, after he signed for the squad for this season. Bora-Hansgrohe began life as NetApp in 2010 and has climbed the UCI rankings before finally stepping into the WorldTour this season with investment from Hansgrohe and marquee signing Sagan. Oss says that he's looking forward to the new challenge and joining up with teammates from years gone by.

"I am happy to join again my former teammates Peter and Marcus," Oss said in a team press release. "There is also another friend and rider from Trentino in the team, Cesare Benedetti, so I am sure we will have lots of fun. Bora-Hansgrohe has ambitious goals in our sport and I looked for a new challenge after 5 years at BMC. The whole team around Ralph Denk is developing very fast, that's a fascinating journey, and I am happy to be part of that journey now."