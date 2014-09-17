Björn Thurau signs for Bora

Björn Thurau (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Björn Thurau has signed with the Bora team, currently NetApp-Endura, for 2015. The German joins the squad after spending the past three seasons in the colours of Europcar.

"I am very much looking forward to riding in a team with a German sponsor for the next two years," Thurau said. "One of the deciding factors for me was that I'll get my own chances in the races that suit me. I aim to try and be an important element of the team and to finally notch up a win in 2015."

Thurau's best result in three years at Europcar was a second place finish at a stage of the Mi-Août en Bretagne in 2012, and he claimed the mountains classification at this year’s Tour de Suisse. 2014 also saw Thurau line up in a grand tour for the first time. He abandoned the Giro d'Italia on the snow-hit stage over the Stelvio to Val Martello.

"Björn has made a reputation as a breakaway specialist and thus proved that he tackles every race with determination. Attacks do make our sport exciting, but we believe it's time for the next step," Bora manager Ralph Denk said in a statement on Wednesday. "When we combine his performance abilities with the right tactics, his first pro victory is just a matter of time."

The Bora team recently announced the arrival of Dominik Nerz from Cannondale although it looks set to lose the services of Leopold König. The Czech finished 7th in his Tour de France debut in July, and he confirmed to Cyclingnews last week that he is likely to make the step up to WorldTour level in 2015.