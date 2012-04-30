Trending

Boonen, Omega Pharma-Quick Step, Spain still top UCI rankings

Wiggins shoots up to top five in individual rankings

Rich applause for Tom Boonen from his home crowd at the Tour of Flanders

Rich applause for Tom Boonen from his home crowd at the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
2012 has been a good year so far for Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

2012 has been a good year so far for Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
(Image credit: AFP)
The Omega Pharma - QuickStep team after their win

The Omega Pharma - QuickStep team after their win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) continues to lead the UCI WorldTour rankings, but Bradley Wiggins made an enormous leap up with the his win in the Tour de Romandie. Omega Pharma-QuickStep has a narrow one-point lead over Liquigas-Cannondale in the team rankings, and Spain continues to rule the nations rankings.

The top four of the riders' rankings remained unchanged, with Boonen leading over Vincenzo Nibali, Samuel Sanchez and Peter Sagan.  Wiggins jumped from 14th to fifth, by winning two stages and the overall title in Romandie.

Omega Pharma-QuickStep saw its lead in the team ranking shrink to one point ahead of Liquigas-Cannondale.  Sky moved up from sixth to third, based on its three stage wins and title in Romandie.

In the national rankings, Spain continues to lead Italy and Belgium.  Australia and the Netherlands swapped places, with Australia moving up to fourth.

WorldTour Rankings

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep366pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale272
3Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi252
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale229
5Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling224
6Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha222
7Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge210
8Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha180
9Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge172
10Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar167

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-QuickStep547pts
2Liquigas-Cannondale546
3Sky Procycling531
4Katusha Team522
5Astana Pro Team459
6Greenedge Cycling Team402
7BMC Racing Team351
8Radioshack-Nissan327
9Movistar Team278
10Rabobank Cycling Team273
11Garmin - Barracuda272
12Euskaltel - Euskadi253
13Lotto Belisol Team212
14Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team206
15Lampre - ISD194
16Ag2r La Mondiale116
17FDJ-Big Mat72
18Team Saxo Bank32

Nations
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Spain881pts
2Italy765
3Belgium674
4Australia420
5Netherlands409
6Switzerland258
7United States239
8Great Britain238
9Slovakia229
10Portugal147