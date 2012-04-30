Boonen, Omega Pharma-Quick Step, Spain still top UCI rankings
Wiggins shoots up to top five in individual rankings
Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) continues to lead the UCI WorldTour rankings, but Bradley Wiggins made an enormous leap up with the his win in the Tour de Romandie. Omega Pharma-QuickStep has a narrow one-point lead over Liquigas-Cannondale in the team rankings, and Spain continues to rule the nations rankings.
Related Articles
The top four of the riders' rankings remained unchanged, with Boonen leading over Vincenzo Nibali, Samuel Sanchez and Peter Sagan. Wiggins jumped from 14th to fifth, by winning two stages and the overall title in Romandie.
Omega Pharma-QuickStep saw its lead in the team ranking shrink to one point ahead of Liquigas-Cannondale. Sky moved up from sixth to third, based on its three stage wins and title in Romandie.
In the national rankings, Spain continues to lead Italy and Belgium. Australia and the Netherlands swapped places, with Australia moving up to fourth.
WorldTour Rankings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|366
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|272
|3
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|252
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|229
|5
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|224
|6
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha
|222
|7
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge
|210
|8
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha
|180
|9
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge
|172
|10
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar
|167
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|547
|pts
|2
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|546
|3
|Sky Procycling
|531
|4
|Katusha Team
|522
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|459
|6
|Greenedge Cycling Team
|402
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|351
|8
|Radioshack-Nissan
|327
|9
|Movistar Team
|278
|10
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|273
|11
|Garmin - Barracuda
|272
|12
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|253
|13
|Lotto Belisol Team
|212
|14
|Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|206
|15
|Lampre - ISD
|194
|16
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|116
|17
|FDJ-Big Mat
|72
|18
|Team Saxo Bank
|32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Spain
|881
|pts
|2
|Italy
|765
|3
|Belgium
|674
|4
|Australia
|420
|5
|Netherlands
|409
|6
|Switzerland
|258
|7
|United States
|239
|8
|Great Britain
|238
|9
|Slovakia
|229
|10
|Portugal
|147
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy