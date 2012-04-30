Boonen, Omega Pharma-Quick Step, Spain still top UCI rankings

Image 1 of 3 Rich applause for Tom Boonen from his home crowd at the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 2012 has been a good year so far for Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 The Omega Pharma - QuickStep team after their win (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) continues to lead the UCI WorldTour rankings, but Bradley Wiggins made an enormous leap up with the his win in the Tour de Romandie. Omega Pharma-QuickStep has a narrow one-point lead over Liquigas-Cannondale in the team rankings, and Spain continues to rule the nations rankings.

The top four of the riders' rankings remained unchanged, with Boonen leading over Vincenzo Nibali, Samuel Sanchez and Peter Sagan. Wiggins jumped from 14th to fifth, by winning two stages and the overall title in Romandie.

Omega Pharma-QuickStep saw its lead in the team ranking shrink to one point ahead of Liquigas-Cannondale. Sky moved up from sixth to third, based on its three stage wins and title in Romandie.

In the national rankings, Spain continues to lead Italy and Belgium. Australia and the Netherlands swapped places, with Australia moving up to fourth.

WorldTour Rankings

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 366 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 272 3 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 252 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 229 5 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 224 6 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha 222 7 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge 210 8 Oscar Freire (Spa) Katusha 180 9 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge 172 10 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar 167

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 547 pts 2 Liquigas-Cannondale 546 3 Sky Procycling 531 4 Katusha Team 522 5 Astana Pro Team 459 6 Greenedge Cycling Team 402 7 BMC Racing Team 351 8 Radioshack-Nissan 327 9 Movistar Team 278 10 Rabobank Cycling Team 273 11 Garmin - Barracuda 272 12 Euskaltel - Euskadi 253 13 Lotto Belisol Team 212 14 Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 206 15 Lampre - ISD 194 16 Ag2r La Mondiale 116 17 FDJ-Big Mat 72 18 Team Saxo Bank 32