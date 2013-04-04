Boonen diagnosed with rib fracture from Tour of Flanders crash

Image 1 of 2 Defending Tour of Flanders champion Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) crashed out early in the 2013 edition. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Fries Devenyns (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Classics stalwart Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) was still feeling pain from his early crash at last Sunday's Tour of Flanders and upon further examination the Belgian champion was found to have fractured a rib. Boonen's team announced today that following X-rays this morning at a hospital in Herentals, Boonen has been diagnosed with a fracture to the 10th rib of the left hemitorax.

In addition to Boonen being sidelined due to injury and unable to defend his Paris-Roubaix title on Sunday, teammate Dries Devenyns will miss the Ardennes Classics after undergoing surgery on his left radial bone at the hospital in Herentals on Wednesday. Devenyns had suffered a complicated fracture as a result of a crash during the first stage of Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco on Monday.

Devenyns must wear a cast for three weeks, and then the medical staff will make another evaluation to determine the progress of his recovery.

"I would like to thank the hospital and medical staff for their professionalism," Devenyns said. "Unfortunately the fracture was complicated and I have to wear a cast for a few weeks. It's really a shame, I was in good condition and ready for the Ardennes Classics. There's nothing I can do now, only recover and try to be ready as soon as possible."