Boonen aims for second Worlds title

Tom Boonen would like to win a second road world championship title next month in Ponferrada, Spain, admitting that the Worlds "keep me on the bike."

The Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider won the title in 2005 in Madrid. "I will have to be super but it's not impossible," he told Het Letste Nieuws. "However, I will not be top favorite. In 2005 in Madrid. I was not and I took it anyway."

While he would like to go for the victory, he is also willing to "help guys like Greg Van Avermaet and Philippe Gilbert to go for the world title."

He has already missed several Worlds in his career due to illnesses or injuries. "That hurt every time."

Becoming world champion again is not his only career goal, though. "It would be nice, but unlike Fabian Cancellara, I already have one jersey. A fourth Tour of Flanders or a fifth Paris-Roubaix keeps me on the bike. Those are the reasons you do it."

Meanwhile, he is riding the Eneco Tour and will take on the Vuelta a Espana, where he won two stages in 2008. The 33-year-old will look to be active in the sprints there, but realizes he will be pretty much on his own.

"I was hoping for some guys to support me, but I think the team will aim fully for Rigoberto Uran in GC," he said.

"I will have to see what I can do myself in the sprints. I will be there to put in the kilometers and build my condition, but I also hope for a stage win."