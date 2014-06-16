No Tour de France for Tom Boonen
Omega Pharma-QuickStep leader to target end of season races
Tom Boonen has confirmed that he won’t be part of the Omega Pharma-QuickStep team for the Tour de France, saying he will instead ride the Vuelta a Espana and target the world road race championships.
The Omega Pharma-QuickStep team is expected to be built around sprinter Mark Cavendish, who is targeting the opening stage to Harrogate, while Michal Kwiatkowski will target a good overall placing and Tony Martin the time trial.
"I won't be at the Tour. The team doesn't need me for the Tour and I hope to have a good end of season," Boonen told several Belgian media outlets at the Tour de Suisse.
"My love for the Tour hasn't faded but if I ride the Tour de France, I can say goodbye to the rest of the season."
Boonen will target the Belgian national championships and then take a break in July before riding the Eneco Tour (August 11-17), the Vuelta a Espana (August 23-September 14) and the world road race championships in Ponferrada, Spain (September 28).
