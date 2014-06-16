No Tour de France for Tom Boonen

Image 1 of 3 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Belgium's Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) rides through a cobblestoned section (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 Tom Boonen at the start of Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: AFP)

Tom Boonen has confirmed that he won’t be part of the Omega Pharma-QuickStep team for the Tour de France, saying he will instead ride the Vuelta a Espana and target the world road race championships.

The Omega Pharma-QuickStep team is expected to be built around sprinter Mark Cavendish, who is targeting the opening stage to Harrogate, while Michal Kwiatkowski will target a good overall placing and Tony Martin the time trial.

"I won't be at the Tour. The team doesn't need me for the Tour and I hope to have a good end of season," Boonen told several Belgian media outlets at the Tour de Suisse.

"My love for the Tour hasn't faded but if I ride the Tour de France, I can say goodbye to the rest of the season."

Boonen will target the Belgian national championships and then take a break in July before riding the Eneco Tour (August 11-17), the Vuelta a Espana (August 23-September 14) and the world road race championships in Ponferrada, Spain (September 28).