Boasson Hagen: I don't think many teams will be as fast as us
MTN-Qhubeka rider says he can be better than ever in 2015
For the first time in five years, Edvald Boasson Hagen donned the colours of a new team. The Norwegian rider and his teammates tried on MTN-Qhubeka's new zebra-inspired team kit before it was presented to the world on Thursday evening. Boasson Hagen wasn’t allowed to wear it at the official presentation but got a chance to try it on for the official team photos. He will have to wait until January 1 before he can show off the distinctive kit in public.
Related Articles
The 27-year-old was one of the first of the eight riders that eventually moved to the African team this winter. The majority of the signings have been sprinters, with Matt Goss, Tyler Farrar, Theo Bos and Reinardt Janse van Rensberg – who has previously raced for the team - coming into the fold. None of the sprinters have ever raced together but Boasson Hagen is confident that they can make it work.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy