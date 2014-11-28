Boasson Hagen: I don't think many teams will be as fast as us

Image 1 of 7 Dauphiné stage 3 winner Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen won the 2012 points jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway) won the silver medal in 2012 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 7 The back of the 2015 MTN-Qhubeka kit (Image credit: MTN-Qhubeka/Jens Herrndorff ) Image 5 of 7 Eddy Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 7 Second and third place finishers Edvald Boasson Hagen and Francesco Gavazzi on the podium at Mallorca's Trofeo Deià (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 7 Critérium du Dauphiné stage 3 victor Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

For the first time in five years, Edvald Boasson Hagen donned the colours of a new team. The Norwegian rider and his teammates tried on MTN-Qhubeka's new zebra-inspired team kit before it was presented to the world on Thursday evening. Boasson Hagen wasn’t allowed to wear it at the official presentation but got a chance to try it on for the official team photos. He will have to wait until January 1 before he can show off the distinctive kit in public.



The 27-year-old was one of the first of the eight riders that eventually moved to the African team this winter. The majority of the signings have been sprinters, with Matt Goss, Tyler Farrar, Theo Bos and Reinardt Janse van Rensberg – who has previously raced for the team - coming into the fold. None of the sprinters have ever raced together but Boasson Hagen is confident that they can make it work.



