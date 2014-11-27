MTN-Qhubeka release 2015 kit

Image 1 of 2 2015 MTN-Qhubeka p/b Samsung team kit (Image credit: MTN-Qhubeka/Jens Herrndorff ) Image 2 of 2 The back of the 2015 MTN-Qhubeka kit (Image credit: MTN-Qhubeka/Jens Herrndorff )

African Pro-Continental team MTN-Qhubeka have unveiled its new distinctive kit for 2015 which features black-and-white vertical stripes. The 2015 design is a departure from the predominately black kit the team rode in this season which also featured a single yellow stripe on the left-front of the jersey.

The new design should make it easy to spot the riders in the peloton while the addition of the rider's initials on the back of the jersey will make it easier for commentators and fans alike to identify particular riders.

Although the Castelli jersey is similar to the football kits of Juventus and Newcastle United, it also suggests an homage to the stripes of the zebra.

The jersey also features a yellow Cervélo 'é' on both sleeves after the team changed from Trek to the Canadian bicycle sponsor from next season.

However, there will be no stripes for South African national champion Louis Meintjes will race in an almost all black kit with the South African flag placed vertically on the front of his torso.

What do you think of the new jersey?