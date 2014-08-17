Boasson Hagen still without a contract, claims agent

Image 1 of 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen gives a lopsided victory salute in 2013 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Thor Hushovd (BMC) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) enjoying a Norwegian chat (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) animated the race today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Edvald Boasson Hagen's agent, Birger Hungerholdt, has told Cyclingnews that the rider's future should be finalised in the next two to three weeks. It was confirmed last week that the 27-year-old would leave Team Sky at the end of the season, bringing to an end a five-year association with the team.

It's widely believed that Tinkoff Saxo are leading the chase for the Norwegian rider with several other teams showing interest.

"We've not confirmed anything at the moment and we'll be working on something in the next two to three weeks," Hungerholdt told Cyclingnews.

"The point was that he needed new challenges and that's why he's moving on. We confirmed to Team Sky that he would be leaving last week. They hadn't offered a contract to Edvald but there had been some good talks and there wasn't any problems with the team. It wasn't anything to do with money. They did want to keep him."

Boasson Hagen moved to Team Sky from HTC Columbia and has been a pivotal rider for the British team, featuring in both their Classics and Grand Tour squads. He has won over twenty races since joining the team but his last victory was over a year ago, in the Norwegian national time trial championships.

This season Boasson Hagen has suffered with illness and injury and he missed out on the Tour de France team for the first time since moving to Team Sky.

"He's been there for five years and after that amount of time you start thinking about new things and different teams. He wants to move to one of the best teams in the world and that should be finalised soon. He's had the opportunities at Team Sky and he's reached a better level but it's time to move on."

