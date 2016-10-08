BMC confirms Tag Heuer as new sponsor for 2017

Image 1 of 26 Jim Ochowicz, Jean-Claude Biver and Andy Rhis ring the bell on the new partnership (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 26 A rider competing in stage three of the Tour de Yorkshire cycle rides behind a BMC team car Image 3 of 26 Jim Ochowicz, Jean-Claude Biver and Andy Rhis (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 26 Jim Ochowicz, Jean-Claude Biver and Andy Rhis (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 26 Dag Otto Lauritzen on stage at the announcement (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 26 The new partnership between BMC Racing and Tag Heuer was announced at a sunset press conference in Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 26 Jim Ochowicz, Jean-Claude Biver and Andy Rhis ring the bell on the new partnership (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 26 BMC Racing riders gather at the press conference in Doha. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 26 Ochowicz, Merckx and Biver at the announcement (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 26 The new partnership between BMC Racing and Tag Heuer was announced at a sunset press conference in Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 26 The new partnership between BMC Racing and Tag Heuer announced at a sunset press conference in Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 26 The new partnership between BMC Racing and Tag Heuer was announced at a sunset press conference in Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 26 The new partnership between BMC Racing and Tag Heuer was announced at a sunset press conference in Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 26 Jean-Claude Biver, (c) TAG Heuer CEO, and Andy Rihs, owner of BMC Racing, greet riders after announcing their new partnership (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 26 The new partnership between BMC Racing and Tag Heuer was announced at a sunset press conference in Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 26 Jean-Claude Biver (l), TAG Heuer CEO presents a watch to BMC Racing rider Stefan Kung Image 17 of 26 Jean-Claude Biver, TAG Heuer CEO poses with riders from the BMC Racing team during a press conference to announce Tag Heuer as a new sponsor of the BMC Cycling team Image 18 of 26 Jean-Claude Biver (l), TAG Heuer CEO and Andy Rihs - Proprietaire du BMC Racing Team attend a press conference to announce Tag Heuer as a new sponsor of the BMC Cycling team Image 19 of 26 Jean-Claude Biver (l), TAG Heuer CEO and Andy Rihs - Proprietaire du BMC Racing Team attend a press conference to announce Tag Heuer as a new sponsor of the BMC Cycling team Image 20 of 26 Jean-Claude Biver, TAG Heuer CEO, is interviewed prior to a press conference to announce Tag Heuer as a new sponsor of the BMC Cycling team Image 21 of 26 Tour de France winner Cadel Evans (l) shakes hands with Jean-Claude Biver, TAG Heuer CEO, prior to a press conference to announce Tag Heuer as a new sponsor of the BMC Cycling team Image 22 of 26 Former professionals Dag Otto Lauritzen (l) and Eddy Merckx attend a press conference to announce Tag Heuer as a new sponsor of the BMC Cycling team Image 23 of 26 Former professional Dag Otto Lauritzen (r) chats to UCI President Brian Cookson at a press conference to announce Tag Heuer as a new sponsor of the BMC Cycling team Image 24 of 26 Eddy Merckx (l) Andy Rihs (c) - Propriétaire du BMC Racing Team and Tour de France winner Cadel Evans (r) attend a press conference to announce Tag Heuer as a new sponsor Image 25 of 26 Guests watch a vidoe screen during a press conference to announce Tag Heuer as a new sponsor of the BMC Cycling team Image 26 of 26 Jean-Claude Biver, (c) TAG Heuer CEO, and Andy Rihs, owner of BMC Racing, greet riders after announcing their new partnership (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

As reported by Cyclingnews on September 28, the luxury Swiss Tag Heuer watch brand will become an important sponsor of the BMC Racing team in 2017. The red and green Tag Heuer logo will fill the sleeve area of the red and black BMC jersey.

BMC team owner Andy Rihs, team manager Jim Ochowicz and Tag Heuer CEO Jean-Claude Biver confirmed the news at a special sunset announcement in Qatar on the eve of the UCI Road World Championships and the team time trial events. BMC has won the last two men’s Worlds team time trial titles and is favourite for Sunday’s race.

The arrival of Tag Heuer will help secure the long-term future of the team after doubts about the desire of Rhis to continue covering the estimated $20 million team budget. Olympic gold medal winner Greg van Avermaet has extended his contract with the team, and Nicolas Roche and Francisco Ventoso have been signed for 2017. However, Philippe Gilbert and Taylor Phinney will leave for Etixx-QuickStep and Cannondale-Drapac, respectively.

"This collaboration between BMC Racing Team and TAG Heuer is an important stage in the team's history and one that signals great things for our future," said BMC Racing General Manager Jim Ochowicz. "BMC Racing Team and TAG Heuer share many values which can most aptly be summarized by TAG Heuer's don't crack under pressure mindset, the very essence of cycling. Timing is at the heart of racing, whether it's a race against the clock at a time trial or a three-week Grand Tour, the goal is to be the fastest, so to have TAG Heuer join BMC Racing Team as our Official Timekeeper is an excellent fit."

According to reports in Swiss newspaper Blick, Biver, who is a keen cyclists and a legendary figure in the global watch market, had hoped to create a team with his brother and former Astana team manager Marc Biver. However, brand owner LVMH pushed back on the plan, hence the decision to join forces with BMC. Blick suggests, however, that Tag Heuer could eventually take over from Rihs as lead sponsor and possibly team owner. The team could become much more Swiss centred as a result.

"It is fantastic to welcome a luxury partner to BMC Racing Team's portfolio and to have two high-level Swiss brands in BMC and TAG Heuer join forces through international cycling is absolutely unique," Rihs said. "We are all excited to work with TAG Heuer, and I am particularly thrilled to announce this collaboration with my longtime friend, Jean-Claude Biver. BMC and TAG Heuer are both passionately Swiss and committed to excellence, so I am very much looking forward to the 2017 season and seeing our riders proudly display the TAG Heuer logo."

Tag Heuer is one of the top 10 biggest watch brands in the world, with a turnover in excess of $800 million per year. The company was first created in 1860 and was bought by luxury brand company LVMH in 1999.

Tag Heuer has sponsored several sports and leading athletes over the years, especially in motor sports, and is currently a key sponsor of the Red Bull Formula 1 racing team. However, it has always had links to cycling and these have strengthened in recent times. The Swiss brand also sponsored the 7-Eleven team more than 25 years ago, when Ochowicz was a young directeur sportif with the team. The Tag Heuer logo appeared on the green and red 7-Eleven jersey, and Andy Hampsten and other riders often raced wearing Tag Heuer watches.

Jean-Claude Biver became the CEO of Tag Heuer in 2014. He is legendary in the Swiss watch industry after successful spells at Hublot and Omega. As his instagram profile reveals, Biver is a keen cyclist and has been riding a BMC bike for a while. Marc Biver is a former rider agent and Tour de Suisse organiser who managed the Astana cycling team in 2007 when Alexander Vinokourov’s positive for blood doping virtually ended the team.

"Cycling is a universal, international, popular sport that transcends all age groups," Biver said. 'This is an exciting project that is very dear to my heart and one we see as a long-term investment with my good friend Andy Rihs whom I've known for 25 years. The team will be the standard bearer for our avant-garde spirit and Swiss-made quality throughout the world. It will also give us magnificent brand visibility with its roster of prestigious races."

Media type: Twitter

Media src: https://twitter.com/Juan_Guti/status/784761796733304832

Media caption: