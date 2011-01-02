Blaudzun reveals plans for Christina Watches team

Michael Blaudzun all suited up and ready to go (Image credit: Steve Dascomb)

Michael Blaudzun has clear plans for the Christina Watches that has been created to help Michael Rasmussen make a comeback. Blauszun, who is experienced as a former pro rider and a team manager, plans to keep things small and simple, in more ways than one. “We must not be arrogant,” he told sporten.dk.

Michael Rasmussen is the star of the team but Blaudzun admits his name alone might not be enough to guarantee the Continental-ranked team invitations to races. The team hopes to ride the Tour of Denmark but it is not clear if the team will be secure a place.

“This year four Danish Continental teams started in the Tour of Denmark, but I don't take if for granted that we will be there,” Blaudzun said. “I just hope that we don't have to fight harder than anyone else.”

The Christina Watches company has provided enough money for the team's bank guarantee and so the it expects to receive its licence from the International Cycling Union. Blaudzun knows, however, that there is not a bottomless pit of money and intends to build a modest, largely Danish team.

“I want to shoot at coming up with a squad of a total of 14 to 15, mainly Danish riders,” he said.

Blaudzun is looking at Michael Reiher and Rene Jorgensen, who rode for the last team he managed, Designa Kitchen, which stopped at the end of the 2010 season.

Veterans like those two “can make a young rider 20 percent better because of the experience they share with them. They are clearly at the top of my wish list.”

His words might be a blow to those pros still looking for a team. Rasmussen had claimed to have up to 100 applications to ride with the team.