Blaudzun named as Sports Director for Christina Watches

Michael Blaudzun is the first new employee for the new team Christina Watches. The former Saxo Bank rider will have overall responsibility for sports developments, the team said in a press release.

Blaudzun, 37, was a teammate of Michael Rasmussen at Team CSC in 2002. The Christina Watches team is being built around Rasmussen.

"It's a great challenge because it is a little late to start to build a new team,” he told Ekstra Bladet. “But it is a challenge. I am ready to go and I am looking forward to getting started in earnest.”

"It's nice that someone is there in these times to take the initiative to create a new team, and I would love to help.”

The first thing that the team must do is arrange its financials and sponsorship contracts in order to register the team, with furious activity going on behind the scenes, Blaudzun explained. "We are about to get a handle on everything. That includes riders and staff.”

Blaudzun was most recently sports director at Team Designa Kitchen, which folded at the end of this season due to a lack of sponsors.