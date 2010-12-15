Riders flocking to ride for Rasmussen's new team
Team Christina Watches claims to have 100 applications
Team Christina Watches is having no problems attracting riders, Michael Rasmussen claims. He expects to have at least 12 riders signed by the end of the year.
"The financials will determine which riders and how many we get under the contract," Rasmussen told Feltet.dk.
He had previously said that he had 50 applications to join the team, but that number has since doubled.
"We have enough riders to start with, let me say this. I am getting lots of requests in my mailbox. It is both sports directors, psychologists, dietitians and more. I would think that about 100 riders have contacted the team,” Rasmussen said.
"The team will be mainly Danish-based, but right now we are looking at the possibilities and then we take it from there. We've got a number of additional requests from the Pegasus.” he said.
