König to ride for WorldTour team in 2015

Image 1 of 3 Leopold König (NetApp-Endura) on the podium after winning stage 8 at the Vuelta a Espana, the Czech's first career Grand Tour stage victory (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Leopold König (NetApp-Endura) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Leopold König rounded out the top 10 (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Leopold König will be riding in the WorldTour in 2015, the Czech rider has confirmed to Cyclingnews. König, who currently rides for NetApp-Endura, wouldn’t confirm who he had signed for but said that an announcement would be coming imminently.



