König to ride for WorldTour team in 2015

Czech rider on the hunt for stage wins at Tour of Britain

Leopold König (NetApp-Endura) on the podium after winning stage 8 at the Vuelta a Espana, the Czech's first career Grand Tour stage victory

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Leopold König (NetApp-Endura)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Leopold König rounded out the top 10

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Leopold König will be riding in the WorldTour in 2015, the Czech rider has confirmed to Cyclingnews. König, who currently rides for NetApp-Endura, wouldn’t confirm who he had signed for but said that an announcement would be coming imminently.

