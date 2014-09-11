König to ride for WorldTour team in 2015
Leopold König will be riding in the WorldTour in 2015, the Czech rider has confirmed to Cyclingnews. König, who currently rides for NetApp-Endura, wouldn’t confirm who he had signed for but said that an announcement would be coming imminently.
