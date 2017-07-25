Bianchi and Ferrari announce partnership

Image 1 of 5 Fifteen years after Marco Pantani attacked on the Galibier (pictured) to set up his 1998 Tour de France victory, the Giro d'Italia pays tribute with a summit finish on the Galibier. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 5 Marco Pantani pulls on the maglia rosa for the last time in his career after winning the 1999 stage to Madonna di Campiglio (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Primoz Roglic celebrates a Tour de France stage victory. Image 4 of 5 We think it's safe to assume that many fell in love with this classic fade back in the day (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 5 of 5 Dylan Groenewegen's custom Bianchi Oltre XR4 (Image credit: Josh Evans)

With over two hundred years of sporting pedigree between them, Bianchi and Ferrari have announced a collaboration project that will include a new 'Scuderia Ferrari' line. The project will involve teams from both companies' R&D departments working together to develop models inspired from the racing team.

Salvatore Grimaldi, owner and chairman of Bianchi has not put a time frame on the project, but it is expected to last a few years.

"We will continue to develop the project over the next years thanks to the combined effort of two Italian excellences. Working together will allow us to develop new products shaped by the mix of top-class knowledge and expertise from the two parts," Grimaldi said.

Bianchi has been linked with the highest level of cycling for decades, with names such as Coppi, Gimondi and Pantani associated with the brand.

Pantani's Giro d'Italia-Tour de France double was the last Grand Tour wins for the Italian marque bike brand, with Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) taking the most recent Grand Tour stage on a Bianchi at this year's Tour de France.

Ferrari has a history of collaborations with Colnago and the most recent models, the V1-R and CF10, had recalls in North America due to a defective fork.

Other car manufacturers and bicycle brands have also partnered in the past. A twenty-five thousand Euro BMC was launched in 2013 to celebrate 50 years of Lamborghini, whilst the similarly priced Aston Martin and Factor collaboration was launched a year earlier.

More details of the high-end line from Bianchi and Ferrari are to be announced at the Eurobike show in Germany at the end of August.

As well as the 'Scuderia Ferrari' line, further road models, mountain bikes, E-bikes, city bikes and children's bikes are expected from the partnership.