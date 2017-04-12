Dylan Groenewegen's custom painted Bianchi Oltre XR4 – Gallery

The bike, which is custom painted to celebrate Groenewegen’s National title, is equipped with a Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 groupset excluding the crankset, which is the older Dura-Ace 9000 series and paired with a Pioneer dual-sided powermeter. For the flat Scheldeprijs race, Groenewegen opted for a large chainring combination of 54/42 and an 11-28 cassette to the rear.
The Shimano Dura-Ace brakes are the direct-mount version and seem to feature a custom knob, front and rear, for ease of balancing the brakes whilst racing. The wheels are from Shimano’s latest 9100 series groupset and are the deepest of the range at a 60mm rim depth and have a claimed weight of 1,400 grams for the pair (without tyres).
An aerodynamic Vision Metron 5D integrated cockpit is fitted to the front end of the bike and is equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 levers, with sprint shifters located on the drops of the handlebars. Groenewegen also opts to tape the handlebars almost to the stem for added comfort in a variety of hand positions.
The aerodynamic frame is predominantly painted in the famous celeste colours of Bianchi, but features the red, white and blue of the Netherlands national flag, combined with the famous Dutch orange and a symbol of a lion’s head. A Selle San Marco Regale saddle and Tacx Deva bottle cages are both colour coordinated to the famous celeste colour.
Complete bike specifications Frame: Bianchi Oltre XR4 Fork: Bianchi Full Carbon Aero Handlebar: Vision Metron 5D (integrated), 420mm Stem: Vision Metron 5D (integrated), Brakes: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100, direct mount Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-28 Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070, 54/44 with Pioneer powermeter, 172.5mm crank length Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 C60 Tyres: Vittoria Corsa tubular, 25mm Seatpost: Bianchi Oltre Full Carbon Aero Saddle: Selle San Marco Regale Bottle cages: Tacx Deva
Critical measurements
Rider's height: 1.77m Rider's weight: 70kg Saddle height from bottom bracket: 730mm Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 690mm
