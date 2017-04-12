Trending

Dylan Groenewegen's custom painted Bianchi Oltre XR4 – Gallery

A closer look at the Dutch National Champion's aero machine

Dylan Groenewegen's custom Bianchi Oltre XR4

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
25mm Vittoria Corsa tubular tyres for the Lotto-JumboNL team

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
The bike is equipped with the new Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 Di2 levers for braking and shifting

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Groenewegen had sprint shifters fitted on the drops of his handlebars for ease of shifting along the cassette in a sprint situation

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
The hourglass profile of the headtube is a common feature in aero race bikes

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Sometimes electrical tape just does the job best

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
The hubs on the Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 series wheels have a fade-out, black and silver effect

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
The Oltre XR4 name adorns the toptube

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
A closer look at the rear hub on the C60 wheels

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
The bike's tubing profile contributes to both the aerodynamics and the power transfer properties

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
It looks like the mechanic has glued on an adjustment knob to the direct-mount brakes so that they can be balanced on the fly

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Colour coorfinated Tacx Deva bottle cages

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Dylan Groenewegen is the Dutch National Champion and the custom painted frame features the nation's flag, colours and a lion to represent the Dutch Republic

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
A closer look at the direct-mount Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 front brake

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Groenewegen's handlebars are taped right to the centre for added comfort

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Groenewegen used a bigger than usual chainring combination of 54/42 for the flat Classics

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
The Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 series crankset is paired with a dual-side Pioneer powermeter

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Whilst the crankset is Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 series, the shifting is provided by the new Dura-Ace 9150 derailleurs

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Groenewegen opted for an 11-28T Shimano Dura-Ace cassette

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
The Di2 cable for the rear derailleur exits just above the rear dropout, providing a clean finish

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
The Bianchi was paired with the new Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 C60 wheels

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Groenewegen finished outside the top fifty at the 2017 Scheldeprijs following a late crash

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
The Selle San Marco Regale saddle is colour coordinated in the classic Bianchi celeste

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Direct-mount Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 brakes, front and rear

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
A look at the rear Shimano Dura-Ace C60 9100 wheel

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Groenewegen rides standard length 172.5mm cranks and here you can see the non-drive side of the Pioneer powermeter

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
The aero bike is paired with Vision Metron 5D integrated handlebars

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
A neat solution to keep the Di2 cables tidy with the brake cables

(Image credit: Josh Evans)

Dylan Groenewegen lined up for LottoNL-Jumbo at Scheldeprijs last week aboard Bianchi’s aero offering, the Oltre XR4, combined with the latest deep-rim aero wheels from Shimano.

The bike, which is custom painted to celebrate Groenewegen’s National title, is equipped with a Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 groupset excluding the crankset, which is the older Dura-Ace 9000 series and paired with a Pioneer dual-sided powermeter. For the flat Scheldeprijs race, Groenewegen opted for a large chainring combination of 54/42 and an 11-28 cassette to the rear.

The Shimano Dura-Ace brakes are the direct-mount version and seem to feature a custom knob, front and rear, for ease of balancing the brakes whilst racing. The wheels are from Shimano’s latest 9100 series groupset and are the deepest of the range at a 60mm rim depth and have a claimed weight of 1,400 grams for the pair (without tyres).

An aerodynamic Vision Metron 5D integrated cockpit is fitted to the front end of the bike and is equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 levers, with sprint shifters located on the drops of the handlebars. Groenewegen also opts to tape the handlebars almost to the stem for added comfort in a variety of hand positions.

The aerodynamic frame is predominantly painted in the famous celeste colours of Bianchi, but features the red, white and blue of the Netherlands national flag, combined with the famous Dutch orange and a symbol of a lion’s head. A Selle San Marco Regale saddle and Tacx Deva bottle cages are both colour coordinated to the famous celeste colour.

 

Complete bike specifications
Frame: Bianchi Oltre XR4
Fork: Bianchi Full Carbon Aero
Handlebar: Vision Metron 5D (integrated), 420mm
Stem: Vision Metron 5D (integrated),
Brakes: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100, direct mount
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-28
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070, 54/44 with Pioneer powermeter, 172.5mm crank length
Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 C60
Tyres: Vittoria Corsa tubular, 25mm
Seatpost: Bianchi Oltre Full Carbon Aero
Saddle: Selle San Marco Regale
Bottle cages: Tacx Deva

Critical measurements

Rider's height: 1.77m
Rider's weight: 70kg
Saddle height from bottom bracket: 730mm
Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 690mm