Bertogliati retires after 13 seasons as professional

Image 1 of 5 Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1)'s attendance in the classic is a bit of a coup. (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 2 of 5 Rubens Bertogliati wins stage 1 at the 2002 Tour de France and moves into the overall lead (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Team Type 1-Sanofi riders Vladimir Efimkin and Rubens Bertogliati escaped the peloton and will bridge to Janier Acevedo and Cristhian Montoya (Gobernacion de Antioquia) and Stefan Denifl (Leopard Trek) to form the day-long break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 5 Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1) ended up with the climber's jersey for his efforts today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 5 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) had a day to forget (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Rubens Bertogliati closed out his professional career, that spanned more than 10 years, at the recent Tour of Hainan. The 33-year-old began his professional campaign in 2000 when he signed for Lampre - Daikin. He has won two Swiss national time trial titles and one road championship.

His most memorable moment came early in his career when he beat Erik Zabel and Robbie McEwen in stage 1 at the 2002 Tour de France and wore the maillot janue for two days.

Bertogliati has spent the past two seasons riding for Team Type 1- Sanofi with his most recent victory coming in 2010 when riding for Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni he took his first road national championship - to add to his two Swiss TT titles.

After thirteen years riding in the professional peloton Bertogliati was just happy to finish his final race in dry conditions, something that can be a rarity at races like Tour of Hainan.

"It's my last day after 13 years as a professional cyclist and it's not raining, so I'm happy" said Bertogliati. "If it was raining a little bit I wouldn't be happy, because we would still have to ride. But if it was a typhoon and pouring down, I wouldn't be any happier, because it would mean my last race was yesterday, in the rain."

"In Asia I think the level has really risen in the last 10 years. The riders are getting much better," he said in a team video.

The retiring Swiss rider who has yet to determine his plans for life outside of cycling, he told his team that it was his dream since a junior to become a professional. Given the chance, he didn't pass it up.

"I had the possibility to turn professional, you don't say no and that's why I'm still here."

"I liked it [being a pro] and always tried to give the maximum. I had a good time but now it's time to consider something else outside of Switzerland."