Bertogliati joins Team Type 1

Image 1 of 2 Rubens Bertogliati (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Rubens Bertogliati (Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni-Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Swiss rider Rubens Bertogliati will ride for the Team Type 1 squad in 2011. The American squad is currently in the process of bolstering its roster and will also open a service course in Europe from next season, which will serve as the team headquarters.

Having won a stage of the 2002 Tour de France, Bertogliati is Team Type 1’s biggest signing as it pursues Pro Continental status for 2011. The team is an advocate for those living with type 1 diabetes, as several of its riders have the disease and Bertogliati's move is likely to further raise the profile of the squad. After riding for the likes of Lampre-Daikin, Saunier Duval-Prodir and most recently Androni Giocattoli, his move to the American team is likely to be the 31-year-old's last before retirement.

"The fact that the team has its goal to show people with diabetes that they can achieve big things gives me additional motivation to get results," said Bertogliai.

"I am very happy to be part of a young and highly motivated team. I always wanted to combine my sporting career with a significant social purpose, so I am grateful to Team Type 1 for giving me this possibility."

Team Type 1 Founder and CEO Phil Southerland said the Swiss is a veteran all-rounder who will vie for stage wins while helping the team's younger riders learn the ropes in Europe.

"Most importantly, he is a great guy, and is motivated for strong results," said Southerland. "We are excited to have the current (and two-time) Swiss national time trial champion on the team, and hopeful that his victories to come will help spread the message of taking control of your diabetes in Switzerland."