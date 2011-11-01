Bertogliati wants to win again

Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Two-time Swiss time trial champion Rubens Bertogliati hopes to win again next season when he will continue to race with American Team Type 1. The Swiss rider, whose biggest win was stage one of the 2002 Tour de France, was Swiss time trial champion in 2009 and 2010 but failed to achieve a victory this season.

Still, Bertogliati was satisfied with his form in 2011. "My season was regular. I was going really well in the US races in Utah," the 32-year-old told Radsportnews. At the American stage race in August, he wore the King of Mountains jersey for one day.

Earlier in the year, Bertogliati took part in the Tour de Suisse but couldn't score in his home race, either. "I was simply too tired. I felt jet-lagged as I travelled to the race from America only four days before the start," he commented.

But the Swiss rider is far from throwing in the towel and is confident to return to his best level in the coming year. "I want to win at least two bigger races and participate in the Olympics as well as in the World Championships," he said. Switzerland had a team of four riders at the Worlds road race in Copenhagen this year but Bertogliati was not nominated. The country earned five places in the Olympic road race.

He also wants to return to the Strade Bianche one-day race in Italy, where he this year finished 20th as first rider of the chase group behind winner Philippe Gilbert. Bertogliati has developed a liking for the Classics and is looking forward to attend as many of these races in 2012. "I hope that we will be invited," added the Team Type 1 rider.