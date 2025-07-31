Ben Healy wins Tour de France criterium twice after finish line celebration blunder – Video

Ben Healy won the post-Tour de France criterium in Lisieux twice on Tuesday night, accidentally revealing the playful and pre-established 'narrative' of the post-Tour exhibition events.

Healy was the big-name star of the Lisieux crit in Normandy after local hero Kévin Vauquelin fractured his ankle while carrying his suitcase down some stairs at home. The Irishman won stage 6 in nearby Vire and raced in the Tour de France yellow jersey he wore for two stages.

Healy also won the super-combatif prize at the Tour de France and was expected to attack in Lisieux. He got away alone in the final laps and celebrated victory, only to realise he had mistaken the start line for the finish line when the crowds and chasers pointed out his mistake. He was caught by a group of riders but managed to sprint after them and still win the race.

A video posted on social media captured the moment of Healy's error and how he made an effort to get back to the chasers. A few moments later, Healy crossed the finish line and celebrated victory for a second time, to the cheers of the many fans in Lisieux.

Tour de France criteriums are a long-standing tradition in professional cycling.

Riders once criss-crossed France and Europe to ride a series of criteriums to boost their earnings. Lesser-known riders earn perhaps €2000, but headline riders can command as much as €20,000. Criterium organisers use earnings from hospitality and local food and drink sales to cover the costs of the riders and put on the show. Few spectators expect to see a real race and are happy to see the biggest riders win. Riders and organisers usually decide who will win the criterium and even decide who will attack during the different laps of the criterium.

Since the Tour de France finished in Paris on Sunday, the likes of Jonathan Milan, Tim Merlier, Thymen Arensman, Tim Wellens and Ben O'Connor have raced or won criteriums. More are scheduled for the days ahead.

