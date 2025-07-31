Ben Healy wins Tour de France criterium twice after finish line celebration blunder – Video

By published

EF Education-EasyPost rider makes amends for late mistake in Normandy criterium

BOLLENE, FRANCE - JULY 23: Ben Healy of Ireland and Team EF Education - EasyPost prior to the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 17 a 160.4km stage from Bollene to Valence / #UCIWT / on July 23, 2025 in Bollene, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Ben Healy during the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ben Healy won the post-Tour de France criterium in Lisieux twice on Tuesday night, accidentally revealing the playful and pre-established 'narrative' of the post-Tour exhibition events.

Healy was the big-name star of the Lisieux crit in Normandy after local hero Kévin Vauquelin fractured his ankle while carrying his suitcase down some stairs at home. The Irishman won stage 6 in nearby Vire and raced in the Tour de France yellow jersey he wore for two stages.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.