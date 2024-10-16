Belgian Waffle Ride adds Montana venue to revamped off-road series in 2025

By
published

Best three-out-of-four omnium format for BWR series begins March 1 in Arizona, includes new Del Mar location in California

Men&#039;s podium at 2024 Tripel Crown of Gravel, won by Peter Stetina
Men's podium at 2024 Tripel Crown of Gravel, won by Peter Stetina (Image credit: Unroad UNLTD with Dan Hughes, Rob Wessels, Kris Hull)

Organisers of the Belgian Waffle Ride (BWR) collection of 'unroad' events across North America announced an early lineup of races for 2025, with a new Montana race on June 29 serving as the finale of a revamped 'Quad-Tripel Crown of Gravel Series' for elite women and men.

BWR Arizona opens the series in Cave Creek on March 1, followed eight weeks later by BWR California on April 27 with a new home at the Surf Sports Park, formerly Del Mar Polo Fields, north of San Diego in Del Mar. BWR Utah moves from early April to May 24 for a sixth edition from Cedar City. And the inaugural BWR Montana will take place on June 29 from the front range of the Rocky Mountains in Bozeman.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).