Belgian Waffle Ride adds Montana venue to revamped off-road series in 2025

Organisers of the Belgian Waffle Ride (BWR) collection of 'unroad' events across North America announced an early lineup of races for 2025, with a new Montana race on June 29 serving as the finale of a revamped 'Quad-Tripel Crown of Gravel Series' for elite women and men.

BWR Arizona opens the series in Cave Creek on March 1, followed eight weeks later by BWR California on April 27 with a new home at the Surf Sports Park, formerly Del Mar Polo Fields, north of San Diego in Del Mar. BWR Utah moves from early April to May 24 for a sixth edition from Cedar City. And the inaugural BWR Montana will take place on June 29 from the front range of the Rocky Mountains in Bozeman.

These four events comprise the Quad-Tripel Crown of Gravel Series, where top elite and amateur athletes will be scored in a points-based omnium, in both Waffle (long routes) and Wafer distances. This year the best three scores determine the overall winners. The long-standing BWR California, now in its 14th edition, provides extra points.

The 2024 Tripel Crown titles for elite men and women went to Peter Stetina and Sofia Gomez Villafañe, the duo recording the best times across three consecutive races in a seven-week span. The overall elite prize purse of $25,500 was distributed among the top five men and women at the end of the series, which culminated at BWR California.

The total amount for this year's "lofty" prize purse was yet to be determined, but Marckx told Cyclingnews that "with sponsorship support, the overall purse will be much bigger" than last year. Athletes will be able to earn prize money from individual purses at each of the four events as well.

The Belgian Waffel Ride 'unroad' events began with BWR California in 2011, created by Michael Marckx with Monuments of Cycling. As other locations were added across North America, organisers launched a Tripel Crown series for elite riders in 2021, using a points-based omnium format across three races to determine winners and distribute a cash purse. The series was expanded in 2023 to a Quadrupel Crown and then a condensed Tripel Crown in 2024.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Belgian Waffle Ride Festival to the Del Mar Polo Fields,” said Michael Marckx, BWR founder, about the venue change for BWR California. “This location provides the perfect blend of natural beauty, accessibility, and the festival vibe we’ve dreamed about for this unique event. It’s more than just a new venue; it’s a chance to elevate the BWR experience, all while supporting a wonderful charitable cause [San Diego Curebound]."

Registration opened this week for the first four events. Routes will be announced at a later date, and are expected to be similar in distances to past years, ranging from 103 miles (166km) at BWR Arizona to 127 miles (205km) at BWR Utah. Previously, BWR California had the most climbing, with 10,000 feet of elevation gain over 120 miles. The 'unroad' surfaces also varied, from 30% of dirt, singletrack and gravel terrain to 92%.

Organisers also confirmed that the fifth annual BWR North Carolina will move from June to October 4, 2025, and the Waffle route will be modified to 103 miles with less climbing. Additional details will follow about BWR British Columbia, BWR Mexico and the introduction of an event in Monterey, California.